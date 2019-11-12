The Ashworth Middle School Varsity Warrior Wrestling Team kicked off the season on a positive note at the Jr. Screaming Eagle Individual Tournament in Mt. Zion last Saturday.
Jose Cardoza brought home first place. Hayden Autry, Noah Tinch, Cole Price and Conner Dancey all finished second, with Matthew Burnett taking home fourth. Jackson Gaddy, Carter Jones, Brennon Chamlee and Chance Massingill were one match away from placing inside the top four. Gabe Gwin also won matches during the tournament. Vance Siburkis, Kelson Patterson, Andon Bailey and Landon Timms all had strong efforts during their matches. Ashworth Middle earned fifth out of 12 teams with 163 points. The team takes the mat again this Thursday and Friday at Ashworth Middle School starting at 4:30 p.m.