The Gordon Central Lady Warriors picked up their third win of the 2019 season, sweeping Morris Innovative at Gordon Central High School on Tuesday. The victory is also Gordon Central's first in area competition.
The Lady Warriors asserted their home court dominance from the get-go. After trailing 2-1 early, GC rattled off an 12-0 run, making the score 13-2. From there, the Lady Warriors never looked back, taking the first set 25-8.
The second set saw some lineup changes. After a back-and-forth start to set No. 2, Gordon Central started to pull away during an 8-3 run, stretching the advantage to eight points (17-9). From there, the Lady Warriors closed on an 8-4 stretch, capturing the second set 25-13.
The third set began much like the second, with both teams trading points. With a slight 5-4 edge, Gordon Central went to work, shedding all doubts of a comeback. The Lady Warriors would go on to close the evening on a 20-4 tear, securing the third set victory 25-8 and the 3-0 sweep.
Gordon Central's Tayla Gunn and Haley Blaski led the way with 10 attack points each. Gunn also recorded four kills, while Blaski and Jocelyn Gutierrez each snagged two.
Up Next
After road matches at Ringgold on Thursday and at Gordon Lee on Monday, the Lady Warriors return home on Tuesday, Sept. 17 to host Dade County and the Calhoun Lady Jackets. Tuesday's matches start at 5 p.m. at Gordon Central High School.