Katelyn Jones will host her senior recital, “A Musical Journey through the Ages,” featuring a variety of classical songs, on Jan. 3 at the Blue Box Theatre at Gordon Central High School, starting at 7 p.m.
Jones, along with Gordon Central alumni who are currently pursuing music in undergraduate studies, will perform a variety of arias and classical solos in languages ranging from English to German. Performing alumni include Phillip McCown (Class of 2015), Spenser Dunn (Class of 2016), Lee Thomas Richardson (Class of 2018) and Sheryl Caycho (Class of 2018).
The doors for the hour long recital open at 6:15pm. All are welcomed to attend, with food and refreshments served before and after the show. Admission is free of charge, with donations benefitting the Gordon Central Performing Arts program accepted at the door.
Jones is a senior at GCHS and is a member of the Warrior Academy. She is active in the theater productions, and participates in the Gordon Central chorale and Tonal Combustion. She competes in literary as the girl’s soloist and member of the trio, earning four state championship titles. Most recently, Katelyn participated in the Governor’s Honors Program as a vocal major student.
If you have any questions, contact katelynajones14@gmail.com via email.