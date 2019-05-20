Gordon Central's first spring under new head coach TJ Hamilton culminated with the spring scrimmages Friday at Ratner Stadium. Adairsville and LaFayette also participated in the scrimmage as each squad competed against one another.
“It’s a little different not playing here on Friday nights, but this right here is a dream come true,” Hamilton said. “Right now, I’m excited for these young men and for my coaches. Those guys have put in a lot of work, sweat, and time away from their families.”
The game clock consisted of two 12-minute halves. The first half was reserved for the first team, and much of the second half was reserved for the second team. The last eight minutes of the game were also supposed to showcase the junior varsity teams. However, this was not adhered to strictly as coaches were searching for different combinations.
While score was not technically recorded, the Warriors got the better of the LaFayette Ramblers in their respective scrimmage.
New quarterback transfer Tre Williams was impressive on the few drives he had for Gordon Central. On the first drive, he threw a bomb 43-yards to Bryson Fowler on one of the first plays of the possession. A few players later, Williams hit Joshua Wilson in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown. Overall, he went 6-for-8 for 98 yards and two scores.
Later, with roughly two minutes left in the half, Williams added to the scoreboard as he threw an 18-yard scoring strike to Angel Rubio. The final score of the game happened with nine minutes left in the second half as Gordon Central backup quarterback Sean Gray rolled out and threw a beautiful 15-yard touchdown pass to Michael Jordan.
Aside from the opening drive, which resulted in a Rambler touchdown, the Warrior defense played well to go along with a solid performance by the entire team.
Arguably, the biggest question of not just the scrimmage but the entire spring is who will start at quarterback for Gordon Central.
Will it be senior Nelson Gravitt (who adds a lot to the ground game as well)? The strong-armed newcomer in junior transfer Tre Williams (who is currently not eligible to play next season but going through the appealing process)? Or sophomore Sean Gray? The answer is not determined as of now according to Hamilton.
“Right now, we are just rolling with whoever we got at quarterback,” Hamilton said. “If Tre (Williams) is in there, Nelson (Gravitt) will be over there at running back and vice versa. Those guys can play anywhere and do anything on the field. There are no starters or anything like that right now. We are just going to go into the summer and see what happens.”
Regardless, from watching both scrimmages, it seems that the Warriors’ quarterback position is in good hands whoever eventually wins the starting job. Gordon Central fans should be very encouraged, as the quarterback play has the potential to be the best it has been in a while for the Warriors.
The final scrimmage against Adairsville did not see as much success from the quarterbacks or the offense in general as the visiting Tigers’ defense proved fast and athletic. Both defenses limited the opponents scoring, as the game was scoreless through the first half.
Gray was the only Gordon Central quarterback to spend much time throwing the ball in the last scrimmage as he went 6-of-8 for 69 yards and a touchdown.
The Warriors did not have one guy stand out rushing the ball as they spread it around equally between multiple backs and also seemed to put more emphasis on the passing game in both scrimmages. The defense performed pretty well on the night especially in the secondary, and there were not too many mistakes.
Hamilton has been happy with what he has seen from his entire team this spring and is focused on improving as a unit every day.
“The energy level is high," Hamilton said. "Right now, we are blending together as a unit. I believe our team chemistry is growing, and it will continue to grow ... and be infectious."