Ever since elementary school, Cole Wilson knew he enjoyed excelling at school. Years later, he is planned to speak at his high school graduation as Gordon Central’s 2019 salutatorian, before heading off to Georgia Tech for summer classes.
Wilson, the son of one of Gordon Central’s vice principals, is heavily involved in the culture of his high school, being a marching band member, participating in theatrical productions and also being a member of several clubs.
Like many graduating seniors, Wilson said as he shifted through his four years of high school, he slowly became busier but also more invested in the activities he committed to. Moving forward into college, Wilson said not only is he excited, but he’s also thankful for some of his high school memories.
High school years
Wilson has had a unique high school experience, not only as the son of a school administrator, but also as a member of the marching band and the theater department’s crew. Yet despite his many commitments, Wilson said his involvement in theater significantly changed his four years – and for the better.
“I just loved hanging around with the drama kids, they’re my favorite,” he said. “They’re all very smart, nice, compassionate and fun. That’s why I do the shows with them, because the people in it are the best.”
Wilson participated in many performances, conducting lights and helping with backstage design, and this year he was actually nominated for a Shuler Award from his light design in “Mystery of Edwin Drood.” An audience-interactive play that he said “broke the fourth wall a lot,” this year’s Shuler performance was one of his favorites, as were previous years’ renditions of “Beauty and the Beast” and “110 In The Shade.”
On the academic side of things, he has involved himself in honors clubs, including the Warrior Academy, which allowed him to work on community-service projects and get more involved in the local community. And while reviewing the past four years, Wilson said school did become more difficult during the later years.
“Freshman year was easy, sophomore year was a little harder,” Wilson said, laughing as he reminisced. “Junior year was when it started getting a little crazy, and senior year was absolute chaos.”
Applying for colleges, navigating senior year and determining future plans was added on to his busy schedule for this past year, but Wilson was already equipped with people to help him succeed. His mom, school counselors and a graduation coach all stood beside him through the process of making choices for his life post-graduation, and he feels ready to take the next step.
Starting college early
“Coming into freshman year, I had a dream that I wanted to go to the best college I possibly could so I could get the best job I possibly could,” Wilson said. “So I decided to apply early decision to Georgia Tech, it was the only school I applied to.”
Since he was in the ninth grade, Wilson set his goals high, with a motto that reflected a strong work ethic and dedicated approach. And over the past four years, he’s put his mind to doing his best in all of his endeavors.
Because of his hard work, sacrificed time and dedicated attitude, Wilson will be attending Georgia Tech to major in chemistry engineering and minor in business. His long term goal is to work in the engineering industry following college graduation and see where that leads him.
“With my business degree, I could either go up the ranks (of the engineering industry) or start my own business,” Wilson said, explaining his five- and 10-year plans.
And although he’s spent his entire life living within the limits of Gordon County, Wilson is ready to start a new adventure. He said he’s nervous about living in a big city after spending so many years in Calhoun, but the salutatorian thinks it will be a great opportunity for him.
Once he moves to campus, Wilson plans to get involved with the Georgia Tech marching band and devote himself to academics. In fact, the Gordon Central senior is so excited for college that he’s moving to campus in just a few weeks to start summer classes.
“Move in day is June 11 and classes start on June 19,” he said. “It’s not just for the extra hours, but I’ll have two months to become familiar with campus so I won’t be walking around like a lost penguin in August.”
As the only Gordon Central senior from the 2019 graduating class going to Georgia Tech, Wilson is ready to meet new people, go new places and enter into this new chapter.