Gordon Central’s Swaim wins Shuler Award

ATLANTA, GA --- ArtsBridge Foundation, producer of the 10th Anniversary of the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards - announces this year’s winners.
Presented by the Georgia Lottery, the awards ceremony was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on April 19 and televised live by Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB).
Gordon Central High School’s Logan Swaim won the Shuler Award for Lighting Design for the production of “100 In The Shade.”
The Shuler Awards, fashioned after Broadway’s Tony Awards, celebrate excellence in high school musical theatre.
Seventy-five high schools were enrolled in this year’s Shuler Hensley Awards program, and to determine the nominees, a team of more than 60 Georgia-based arts professionals evaluated their productions. 38 public and private schools from throughout the state were nominated in 17 categories. The accounting firm of Bennett Thrasher tabulated the results.
The 2018 Shuler Hensley Awards were made possible by the generous support of the following: Platinum Sponsor - The Georgia Lottery; Silver Sponsors - Georgia Public Broadcasting and Bennett Thrasher; Bronze Sponsors - Molly Blank Foundation, Delta Community Credit Union, Jimmy and Helen S. Carlos and GSUTV; Star Sponsors - Ed Voyles Automotive, Smiley For Kylie Foundation, Magnum, Norcostco and Staging Directions.
