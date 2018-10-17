Cory Nix was driving down I-75 on the way to watch his son’s travel baseball team practice in the Kennesaw, Georgia, area. As soon as he arrived at the facility, he received a phone call. It was Gordon Central High School principal Doug Clark. He was offering Nix the position of head football coach at the school.
“I was trying to listen but also fist-pumping the air,” said Nix with a grin. “They were offering. I didn’t ask her [his wife]. We already knew. We already knew this is where God wanted us. It was pretty direct. It was pretty emotional. I cried. I’m not going to lie. I worked so hard. You know you have goals in your life. To finally be in the process and reap the benefits of your hard work, it’s very emotional.”
The Gordon Central High School football program was certainly in a period of disarray when Clark and the board decided to hire Nix after the 2016 season. Clark understood the challenges facing Nix.
“Changing the culture of a group or organization is one of the hardest challenges you can ask of anyone,” Clark said. “Coach Nix came to Gordon Central in March of 2017 and has worked tirelessly to instill the belief that these athletes have what it takes to win and help change the culture and beliefs.”
Nix is a former standout letterman at Sequoyah High School in Canton, Georgia, who went on to play tight end at the University of Alabama-Birmingham on a football scholarship. He got hurt early in his redshirt sophomore season and decided to hang up his cleats for a coach’s visor.
Following his transition into life outside of playing football, he worked at many different teaching and coaching positions at multiple different schools. From 2014 to 2015, Nix served as special teams’ coordinator and linebackers’ coach at the ultra-successful Roswell High School that went 14-1 in his final year there and lost in the state championship game. Nix left Roswell in the offseason to become the defensive coordinator at Temple High School in Temple, Georgia.
During this time, Gordon Central was not having the same amount of success. The Warriors of Gordon Central had gone 2-38 in four years since 2013 (via GHSFHA.com.) The season of 2016 seemed to be where the program hit rock bottom. The Warriors did not win a single game and gave up an average of 55.4 points per game in their ten losses, according to Maxpreps.com.
That is where Nix came in. The Gordon Central interview panel searched tirelessly for a new coach and went through a long list. The big, burly Nix must have charmed and impressed the panel with his warm go-getter personality and his country manners. It was a match made in heaven. Nix smiles fondly when he recounts the story.
“The story that I have heard now that I’ve been here a year and a half was if they had a top 12 [of coaching choices] I was No. 12,” Nix said. “I made the 12 somehow. Then, it went to the second round of top five. I was five. Somehow, I made it past that round. I was the last interview in the process of [searching for] the head coach here, and I got the job. When I walked out, the whole panel unanimously agreed that I was the man.”
Nix was the perfect fit to be the guy to man the Gordon Central football program. Not opposed to adversity or bothered by challenges, he was ready for the job or at least as much as he could be.
“To be honest with you, I felt like I prepared and knew a good bit about this situation, but I think when people get put in it they see things,” Nix said. “I knew it was a challenge. I knew there was a lot to be done here, but I also got on my knees and asked (in the couple years that led up to this) and just gave it all to God. I’m not going to lie. Offseasons are not very good for me even as a head coach now. I’m very family-oriented, but [during the offseason] I’m miserable. It’s in my DNA. It’s part of me being a Division 1 football player. I’m always looking to be challenged.”
Nix is the epitome of a football guy. He has shirts and other gear strewn all over his office. He has magazines and other notes lying around. He even has a sign on one end of his room that says “Football - Every day is a chance to get better.” He preaches that more than anyone.
Like most good coaches, he stresses the meticulous details of building a program and winning games. He mentions “the process” that outstanding University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban has popularized, and other coaches have followed suit and used it as their own.
However, Nix is not in it just to win games at all costs. He feels other things are just as important as well. He is a very religious man, and one of the biggest things he stresses to players is to have their priorities straight.
“It’s bigger than football,” Nix said. “The five things I’ll tell you we preach. I believe that number one is God, number two is family, number three is academics and number four is football. I believe that’s how it works around here, and that is what we believe in here. Society wants you to win ballgames. You’re judged by that in society and by your community, but I have a bigger job here to do. I’m here to make these young men become mature adults hopefully – great fathers and great workers.”
Nix further elaborated on this topic. “I believe if you do all the things right - if you’re teaching character,” Nix said. “You’re teaching work ethic. You’re teaching them football. You’re teaching them to be better students and take classes seriously, I believe the wins will take care of themselves. Little things equal big things to me. Can we turn into a state playoff team every year? I don’t know, but I’m going to shoot for the stars and work like that.”
Nix went on to say that there are of course going to be down years, but the goal is to never have a losing record. That is his goal, but he stressed that they have to be realistic.
The Warriors definitely have their fair share of obstacles. Despite the culture change, Gordon Central went 2-8 in Nix’s first season at the Gordon Central helm in 2017 and are 1-2 so far this season. They earned a huge win this past Friday night against Gilmer High School. Nix lauded the win as a massive deal for his team.
“It’s not very easy to convince a kid that all this hard work is going to pay off when they think they’ve worked hard in the past and went 2-38 the past four years,” Nix said. “That’s another thing. We’re 1-2 now. We needed last Friday night versus Gilmer confidence wise. I didn’t need it as the head coach, but my kids needed it. They needed to be reassured that hard work pays off. That’s a process that happens with a full offseason in the weight room. Being bigger, faster and stronger translates to how you play on the football field.”
Since the Gilmer win, the Warriors have acquired a 1-3 record that includes a tough loss on the road at Chattooga and two close, heart-breaking losses to Pepperell and Dade County. Gordon Central got back on the right track though last Friday as they won big over Armuchee on the road.
Despite, getting back in the winning side of things and gaining some momentum, the Warriors are not near where they want to be yet, and there are still many obstacles along the way. With all the challenges that Nix faces now and the new ones that will inevitably pop up, he remains focused and calm when approaching his job and keeps it all in perspective.
“Ultimately, I felt this is where God wanted me to be. I feel like God wants me here. That’s why I took the job. It wasn’t about money for me. I feel like they needed someone to lead them. They needed someone with a vision.”
And Nix certainly has that.