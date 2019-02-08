Dawson Lackey, one of the key leaders on both sides of the ball for the Gordon Central Warrior football team over the past four seasons, signed to extend his football career at the University of Pikeville (Ky.) during National Signing Day on Wednesday in a ceremony at Gordon Central amongst family, friends and coaches.
Lackey was thrilled to have the opportunity to continue taking the field, and is excited to start this new chapter in his life.
“This is a huge moment, and its something I have been dreaming about my whole life,” Lackey said. “Since I started practicing as a freshman here, I knew that I wanted to play at the next level. I’m looking forward to this next chapter. I will try and enjoy the little bit of high school I have left of course, but I am also very excited about heading up there in July.”
Lackey also shared what the recruiting process was like for him, and why he believes the University of Pikeville is the right fit for him.
“I had about 11 offers total from different schools around the south, but I didn’t really have much time to visit them because I’ve had a pretty busy schedule recently,” Lackey said. “But when I finally did make it to Pikeville, it felt like home. I ended up texting back and forth with one of the coaches, and they showed a lot of interest in me. The decision was an easy one. They are giving me the opportunity to start at tight end right at the start of freshman year.”
Although he is looking forward to becoming a factor for the Bears, Lackey will always look back fondly on the progress the Warriors made while he was there. As Gordon Central continues to become more of a factor in 7-AA in the coming seasons, he hopes future members of the program will also earn the opportunity to play college football.
“It’s cool to be able to lay down a foundation for Gordon Central players to be able to play at the next level,” Lackey said. “I’ll always remember how we turned it around. We went from going winless one season to almost having a winning record and making the postseason this season. It was great playing for Coach (Cory) Nix.”