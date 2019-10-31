Gordon Central High School's JROTC Raider team competed in last Saturday's Georgia State Raider Competition, taking second place (out of 15 teams) in the Rope Bridge event with a time of 1.38.
The competition was hosted by the Statesboro High School JROTC in Griffin.
Pictured in the first photo:
Back Row (left to right): Cheyenne Eubanks, Hunter Hall, David Weber, Ashton Sisson, Cora Stepp, Azucena Melchor
Front Row (left to right): Gabe Sisson, Kyndall Cain, Delana Taylor, Scott Boucher
Pictured in the second photo:
Back Row (left to right): Dustin Young, Chanler Hunter, Hunter Hall, Azucena Melchor, Ashton Sisson, Cora Stepp, Delana Taylor
Front Row (left to right): Jose Lara, Kyndall Cain, Gabe Sisson, Domenique Pierce, Isaac Campuzano
Provided photos courtesy of retired Army Lt. Col. Mike Mansi, Gordon Central's JROTC's Senior Army Instructor.