Gordon Central High School's JROTC Raider team competed in last Saturday's Georgia State Raider Competition, taking second place (out of 15 teams) in the Rope Bridge event with a time of 1.38. 

The competition was hosted by the Statesboro High School JROTC in Griffin.

Pictured in the first photo:

Back Row (left to right): Cheyenne Eubanks, Hunter Hall, David Weber, Ashton Sisson, Cora Stepp, Azucena Melchor

Front Row (left to right): Gabe Sisson, Kyndall Cain, Delana Taylor, Scott Boucher

Pictured in the second photo:

Back Row (left to right): Dustin Young, Chanler Hunter, Hunter Hall, Azucena Melchor, Ashton Sisson, Cora Stepp, Delana Taylor

Front Row (left to right): Jose Lara, Kyndall Cain, Gabe Sisson, Domenique Pierce, Isaac Campuzano

Provided photos courtesy of retired Army Lt. Col. Mike Mansi, Gordon Central's JROTC's Senior Army Instructor. 

