In a called meeting today, the Gordon County Board of Education named Brian Hall principal of Gordon Central High School.
“I am confident that Mr. Hall’s vision to increase learning opportunities for all students, coupled with his genuine passion for teaching and learning, will be tremendous assets as he leads the Warrior Nation and builds upon the excellence that is Gordon Central High School,” commented incoming Superintendent Kimberly Fraker.
Hall, who has most recently served as assistant principal at Sonoraville Elementary School, has a long history with Gordon County Schools. Hall grew up in the Gordon County School district, where he attended Tolbert Elementary and Ashworth Middle School before graduating from Gordon Central High School in 2006. He has also spent his career in the district, having taught at both Ashworth Middle School and Gordon Central before moving into administration.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be selected as the next principal of Gordon Central High School," said Hall when asked about being chosen for the position. "I am excited for this homecoming to my alma mater and look forward to working alongside dedicated educators to create purposeful learning experiences for all students."
Hall holds a bachelor's degree in secondary English education from Kennesaw State University, a master’s degree in English education from Piedmont College and a specialist in education leadership from Valdosta State University. Hall is currently pursuing a doctorate in education leadership at Valdosta State. He and his wife Elisha reside in Calhoun with their son, Beckett.
"Gordon Central is an amazing school with talented, creative and hard-working students," Hall said. "I seek to continue inviting all stakeholders to participate in the learning process as we strengthen our Warrior community and find new opportunities for success after high school.”
Hall will officially assume his role as principal on July 1.