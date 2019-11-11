Hundreds gathered to salute and pay tribute to veterans at Gordon Central High School on Monday morning. Retired and enlisted military officials and their loved ones were honored with patriotic music, customs and speeches at the Veterans Day ceremony presented by the Gordon Central JROTC.
The 10th annual event is planned and facilitated each year by members of the JROTC program, who select a student to emcee the event, invite speakers, and prepare a schedule for the day. Local men and women who have served in the military are invited to come, be recognized and fellowship with other veterans.
In previous years, guest speakers at the program have included Sgt. Maj. Chon Rosa, an active duty sergeant major stationed in Augusta, and a chaplain from the Battle of Mogadishu, which was portrayed in "Black Hawk Down." This year, there were two distinct speakers. The first was a portrayal of former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. by former Gordon Central teacher Terry Allee, and the second was retired Col. Robert G. Young.
Young currently serves as an assistant professor at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Gordon campus. He enlisted in the military in 1979 and retired in September 2015 after 35 years of service.
His speech on Monday focused on the history of Veterans Day, Memorial Day, and Armed Forces Day. He also spoke about the history of America itself, as well as the importance of the military from the earliest days in American history.
"We have freedoms like no other country in the world," Young said. "You need to be grateful to live in America. It's a great country."
He thanked the veterans in attendance for their service and praised them for upholding the ideals and freedoms our American forefathers fought and strived for — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
"We made a political statement to the king in 1776 that said we have the right to be free and independent states. Of course, that was the Declaration of Independence," Young said. "Our forefathers were saying, 'Enough is enough.' There are reasons why we can separate one government from another. There are reasons we deserve to be free."
After Young's speech, U.S. Army retired Lt. Col. Mike Mansi, Gordon Central's JROTC director, was presented with a Quilt of Valor. Quilts of Valor is a foundation with the goal of covering service members and veterans touched by war with "comforting and healing" quilts.
"He served at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Fort Huachuca in Arizona, Fort Gordon, Georgia, 8th Army Korea, Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, Fort McPherson, Georgia, and Fort Leavenworth in Kansas," said Brenda Park, the leader of the Country Squares sewing group.
Mansi was also deployed to Bosnia, Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan during his time as an active duty serviceman.
During his years of service Mansi received many medals and commendations, including the Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Wings, Air Assault Wings, Meritorious Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with the campaign star, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the non-commissioned officer professional development ribbon, a NATO medal, overseas ribbon, Army service ribbon, and the Armed Forces Service Medal.
"We honor you for leaving all you hold dear to stand in harm's way during a time of crisis, protecting us from the effects of war. Next, our quilters know that freedom is not free. The cost of our freedom is the dedication of lives of men and women like you. This quilt is meant to say, thank you for your sacrifice," said Park.
Mansi said he was honored to receive the quilt and thanked Calhoun for being a city that shows its support for veterans and service-members.