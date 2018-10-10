Gordon Central High School students held a community showing for their One Act play at the Blue Box Theatre last week. The four performances were a preview of this year's selection -- "Working," based on a book by Studs Terkel, -- before students head to Model High School later this month for the regional competition. The cast will look to bring home a third-straight region championship for their school and move on to the state competition.
