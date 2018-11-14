Every year, students from Gordon Central High School’s JROTC program plan and facilitate a Veterans Day program to honor local men and women who have served in the military. It’s completely student-led, according to Lt. Col. Michael Mansi, Gordon Central’s JROTC senior Army instructor.
This is the ninth year Gordon Central has hosted such a program, inviting veterans to come to the school the Friday before Veterans Day in order to be honored for their service. In the past, they’ve had veterans come from as far as Alabama to attend this program, Mansi said.
According to Mansi, this program is planned by a JROTC student chain of command which organizes a JROTC student to emcee the event, invites the speakers and prepares a script for the sequence of events. On Friday’s event, the Color Guard posted the American and state flags, and Honor Guard formed an arch of sabers that veterans were able to walk through.
“It’s a short program, and then we host a little reception,” Mansi said. “We get a chance to shake hands with some of the veterans and just tell them we appreciate them.”
In previous years, guest speakers at this program have included a chaplain in the Battle of Mogadishu, which was portrayed in “Black Hawk Down” and local veterans have also previously volunteered to speak at the program. This year, the guest speaker was an old friend of Mansi’s, Sgt. Maj. Chon Rosa, who is currently stationed in Augusta. Mansi and Rosa served together at Fort Bragg and were deployed to Iraq at the same time.
Mansi said that not only was it an honor to have Rosa present at the program, but it was also a great opportunity for the JROTC students.
“We don’t always have somebody visit who’s currently in active duty,” Mansi said. “After the ceremony, the sergeant major spent time with us for a bit, and the JROTC were able to ask him a few questions on service, his lifestyle, and what they can expect if they decide to join.”
“It’s also a good thing for the entire student body to see,” Mansi said. “Even adults sometimes get confused between Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day. It’s good to be reminded of what each of those is.”
Mansi is in the middle of his eighth year in the JROTC program at Gordon Central, and foresees this program will be honoring veterans for years to come. He credits Calhoun with being a supportive city for local veterans and the military.