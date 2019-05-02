Warriors tennis will be hosting the Tennis ’til Midnight fundraiser at Gordon Central High School on Friday, May 10. The fundraiser will feature a children’s K-5 clinic from 4-5:30 p.m. with a cost of $10 per child. After the kids clinic, Gordon Central’s tennis team will play various matches against anyone present from 6 p.m. until midnight. The cost of the matches is a minimum $10 donation to the Gordon Central tennis program. Concessions will be available during the fundraiser. For more information, contact Coach Jill Peacock at jillpeacock@gcbe.org or Coach Chris Davidson at cdavidson@gcbe.org.
TENNIS| GORDON CENTRAL
Gordon Central hosts Tennis ’til Midnight fundraiser
