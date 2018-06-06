Supporters from across the area congregated again this year as Gordon Central High School was the host for the Special Olympics of Gordon County’s annual Track and Field Day. Athletes from across the county, including both Calhoun City Schools and Gordon County Schools, participated in multiple events on Tuesday, May 15. In addition to the many volunteers, Chick-fil-A of Calhoun donated 300 boxed lunches for the athletes and volunteers. Below is a pictorial of the spectacular athletes from throughout the day. All photos courtesy of Adam Dortch Photography.