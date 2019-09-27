Gordon Central Volleyball honored its seniors during the final home matches of the 2019 season at Gordon Central High School on Tuesday. Match-wise, Gordon Central fell 2-0 to both Ringgold in the first match (25-12, 25-17) and Armuchee in the final match of the evening (25-15, 25-16).
"I hope to make it as memorable for them as it was for me when I was a senior," Lady Warriors head coach Alicen Pearson said. "It's just really exciting and getting to recognize them and congratulate them and have their entire families here was really special for them."
The first set against Ringgold went back and forth, as the Lady Tigers held a 9-6 lead at the first called timeout. Coming out of the break, Ringgold got on an 11-2 roll, making it 20-8 en route to the first set victory.
The second set featured Gordon Central taking an early 8-3 edge. With Ringgold climbing back into the set, senior Lani Collins made a huge run to retrieve a ball from the bottom right corner (from Gordon Central's perspective), made an incredible hit on the ball, sending it all the way over the net to the top left corner of the court for a point.
Despite the remarkable play, Ringgold would provide the comeback on the way to a 25-17 set win, securing the 2-0 sweep.
"I did start all my seniors the first match against Ringgold," Pearson said. "I thought we did really well with a lineup we've never done before, but I really wanted to give them that opportunity to play together. All seven seniors going in and out the whole time."
The final match against Armuchee saw GC up early 9-6, but the Lady Indians battled back, tying the first set 10-10. From there Armuchee went on an 15-5 streak to lock up the first set 25-15.
The second set started out almost a polar opposite of the first set. Armuchee jumped out to a 7-3 advantage early, but Gordon Central rallied back to force a 15-15 tie.
However, coming out of a timeout, Armuchee bounced back with a 7-0 run and went on to win set two 25-16, securing the sweep.
"We went back to our typical lineup against Armuchee and they had the energy and the fire after having them escorted in and out, so that kind of helped give them their high spirits," Pearson said. "We didn't finish how we wanted to, but we still have next week and we still haven't played area, so we can always come back and do better."
Pearson said over the time the team had played inside the Gordon Central gymnasium, the girls have more confidence and comfort in play.
"We've grown as a team in our flexibility and our togetherness," Pearson said. "I think they're starting to communicate and click ... but I'm proud of where they are and where they come from."
Up Next
After road matches at Coosa and Gordon Lee High Schools, the Lady Warriors are back in action on Thursday, Oct. 3 when they face Woodland at Woodland High School. Match time is set for 5 p.m.