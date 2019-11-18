The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) has joined forces with Brasfield & Gorrie and Duffey Southeast Inc. to host construction students from 11-area high schools for the Northwest Georgia Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge. The competitions will be held on Nov. 19, from 8:30 am – 2:30 pm, in Cedartown (Polk County College and Career Academy, 167 Frank Lott Drive).
Competitions will be held in the following skill categories: blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing, TeamWorks, and welding.
“This is a great opportunity for high school students who are interested in the general contracting and construction industries to showcase what they’ve learned through a series of skills challenges,” said Mike Dunham, CEO of AGC Georgia. “Beyond inspiring the competitors, we hope to educate and engage students to understand the opportunities within construction and encourage them to consider our industry as a career path.”
Construction students from the following schools plan to compete in the Northwest Georgia Skills Challenge: Adairsville High, Carrollton High, Cass High, Chattooga High, Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy, Gordon Central High, North Paulding High, Pickens High, Polk County College and Career Academy - Cedartown High, Polk County College and Career Academy - Rockmart High, and Rome High.
Along with the more than 75 competitors who will attend this event, several hundred more students will attend as observers to learn the process in hopes of competing in future years. Local industry companies provide the volunteer judges for each of the skills competitions, as well as the volunteers who offer hands-on activities for student observers. These activities help students become more familiar with specific construction trades.
This event, along with the four others in this Skills Challenge series, also prepares students who go on to compete in the regional SkillsUSA event in January. Winners of that regional event participate in the state SkillsUSA competition in early March at the Georgia World Congress Center.
For more information about Skills Challenges, please visit www.agcga.org/skills.