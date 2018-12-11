A Calhoun native was recently recognized with fellow Berry College students for their work at the 2018 Southern Regional Model United Nations Conference in Atlanta.
Raquel Luna, a graduate of Gordon Central High School, was among the students recognized at the conference, which is an opportunity for undergraduate students to learn more about international diplomacy and politics through a simulation of the United Nations and its affiliated bodies. This year Berry students represented Australia and Japan in seven different United Nations and related committees. Both groups were awarded position paper awards for their preconference. The Australia delegation won an honorable mention for their work and Jessie Moore and Jesse Locke won a best delegation award in the World Health Organization.
“It's a great opportunity to build relationships, make new friends, and learn about people different than yourself,” said Moore. “It was great to see how all of our hard work and preparation had paid off and that our work at the conference was not unnoticed.
The Berry Japan representatives included Luna; Judson Baker, of Snellville; Jeb Blount, of Thomson; John Catton, of Powder Springs; Melody Creamer, of Dallas; Sara Jordan, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Miroslava Lopez Luna, of Dalton; Cydney Maddox, of Marietta; Noah Miller, of Landis, North Carolina; Ryan Moran, of Waxhaw, North Carolina; Devon Powers, of Naples, Florida; and Karla Manzanares, of Dalton; and Adelia Weber, of Leander, Texas.
The Berry Australia representatives included Locke, of Dover, Florida; Moore, of Bowdon; Hunter Berry, of Harlem; Annie Deitz, of Lexington, Kentucky; Kelsey Doerr, of Marietta; Samantha Krauskopf, of Blairsville; Tashe Mwangi, of Woodstock; Coleman Ott, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and Camryn Tidsworth, of Chapin, South Carolina.