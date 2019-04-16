On Monday, Gordon Central golf captured a region victory over Model by a score of 161 to 193 at the Stonebridge Golf Course.
The lowest score of the match went to Gordon Central’s Zeb Reddix, notching a mark of 39 on the course.
Joshua Hardin was right behind him at 40, followed by Jordan Hardin and Isaac McEntyre who both scored 41.
Douglas Tarter led the way for the Model Blue Devils with a score of 40, followed by Hayden Winkelman at 46, Joe Mulkey at 51, and Camda Oswalt at 56.
Gordon Central golf continues this week with matches at Calhoun Elks Lodge and Golf Club on Wednesday and Fields Ferry Golf Club on Thursday.