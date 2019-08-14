The times are changing at Gordon Central High School. Despite three wins in 2018, the Warriors are ready to turn their fortunes around with a new coach at the helm of the program.
Gordon Central will open the 2019 regular season against Haralson County at Ratner Stadium, a matchup which features 3A versus 2A. Warriors head coach TJ Hamilton said Haralson County’s strength will be on display, especially up front in the trenches.
“Their offensive line, I think they average at 6-foot-3-inches, right at about 285 or more and they can move,” Hamilton said. “They’ve got a very good scheme. That game, I hope we can going to go out there and give it our best shot. I think our kids are going to be excited about it especially it being our first home game. The atmosphere is going to be electric.”
Hamilton said the team’s greatest strength is their unity, and the camaraderie is continuing to grow.
“You’re going to see kids that are going to play together and play for each other,” Hamilton said. “We’ve got a bunch of kids that are willing and able to sacrifice whatever they need to sacrifice in order to help the team achieve what we need to achieve. I think that’s one thing we’re going to have to keep pushing and keep developing.”
The O-Line is a crucial aspect to the offensive game. They provide the necessary blocks to run the ball, as well as protect the individual under center. Hamilton said, from a positional standpoint, the front lines are where he has seen the greatest improvement during the offseason.
“Those guys are working their tails off,” Hamilton said. “That group is going to be our strongest group. We’ve got some sophomores that are having to play right now. Last year, we had three sophomores that played last year as freshmen, so it’s going to be fun.”
The quarterback battle at Gordon Central features three players: Nelson Gravitt, Sean Gray and Tre Williams. Hamilton said a decision on who will start under center is yet to be determined.
“We’ve got three very, very, very good quarterbacks,” Hamilton said. “Sean Gray ... he put on a show during the spring game. Then you’ve got Tre Williams and you’ve got Nelson (Gravitt) and you’re going to get good things out of both of them. Right now, there’s no true starter and that probably won’t pan out until after the Sonoraville game. Once we ... look at the film after the Sonoraville game, we’ll meet as coaches and then, from that day, that’s probably when we’ll decide who’s going to be our starter.”
Hamilton did not rule out the possibility of utilizing rotating quarterbacks, but said all three potential starting QBs can play in multiple offensive positions.
“Tre (Williams) could line up at running back, Nelson (Gravitt) could go to wide receiver and Sean (Gray) could step in and play quarterback,” Hamilton said. “We can move pieces elsewhere. You might see Nelson in the backfield one play, one play he might be over at the ‘H,’ or he might line up out wide, then one play he might be at quarterback. But that’s the beauty about having the kids that we have is we’re able to put them in different positions and get them the football whenever we need to get them the football.”
The start of school signals football, and a return to the gridiron on Friday nights, is just around the corner. For Hamilton, the preseason scrimmage at Sonoraville will be his first game as head coach.
“Honestly, it’s football. I can finally focus on football,” Hamilton said with a laugh on what excites him the most about the upcoming season. “All the outside stuff, I can say ‘Phew, I’m done with that stuff,’ and now, I can just focus strictly on X’s and O’s, on personnel decisions, what really you do this for.”
Before the season gets underway, Gordon Central will travel the short distance to Sonoraville High School for a preseason scrimmage. Given this all-Gordon County matchup, there is a lot of familiarity on both sides of the pigskin.
“A lot of them grew up together, went to the same elementary schools,” Hamilton said. “I think, for me, that game is going to show us where we’re going to fit in for the rest of the year. I think our kids are going to be very, very excited about it. I just want to see us get out there and perform well.”
For Hamilton and Gordon Central, success can come in many forms this season. There is, of course, victories, but what beyond that? Hamilton said the team’s focus is on what they can directly control.
“I believe that our success is going to come at the end of the year, I’ll be able to look at them and say ‘Did you have fun, did you learn anything and did you feel like you came together as a unit?’” Hamilton said. “I personally believe that if we do that, then those wins will come.”