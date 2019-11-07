The Gordon Central High School FFA wreath sale has begun, and students are offering 18-inch handmade wreaths crafted with fresh, mixed greenery.
Each wreath costs $20, with the money benefiting the school's FFA program. The deadline to order is Friday, Nov. 15. Pick-up will be Nov. 20-Dec. 11.
Orders can be placed online using this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSce00rvuRYrm1TY_R-PI3fkBx2y4twvdUPM_1gB2wUXZ86E7g/viewform
For more information, contact Courtney Roland by email to courtneyroland@gcbe.org.