The Gordon Central Warriors and Chattooga Indians reconvened at Ratner Memorial Stadium just after midnight Saturday morning to finish up a game that was twice delayed by lightning.
Unfortunately for Gordon Central (0-5, 0-2 region), which was down 10-14 against the Indians (3-2, 2-0 region) with 6:44 left in the fourth quarter when the teams were sent off the field because of the weather, the score didn't change during the final session.
The delay that pushed the game past midnight came after a 35-minute delay before kickoff for the same reason.
The Warriors had the ball and a first down at their own 43 yard line after a 15-yard horse collar penalty against a Chattooga defender when the officials blew the whistle and instructed both head coaches to take their teams to their locker rooms.
The stop in play came immediately after both teams had traded touchdown drives in what had been a mostly defensive battle to that point.
Chattooga struck first in the second quarter when running back Lashawn Lester broke tackles on his way to a 27-yard touchdown run. The snap for the extra point attempt was bobbled and the Indians failed to get off a kick, leaving their lead at 6-0.
On the ensuing kickoff Chattooga appeared to attempt a pooch-style onside kick attempt, but Gordon Central grabbed the ball on their on 37. A combination of good runs from the Warrior backfield and a targeting penalty against Chattooga moved Gordon Central into the red zone, where they settled a field goal to make the score 6-3.
The teams traded long but fruitless drives before heading to halftime with that score intact.
Early in the third quarter, Warrior defender Clayton Hogue scooped up a Chattooga fumble and burst down the sideline, reaching the Indian 17 before being tackled and fumbling himself, but teammate Issac Dye managed to cover up the ball.
That set up Gordon Central with first down in enemy territory, but the Warriors failed to capitalize and turned the ball over on downs, a fact which stung hard because on one play Warrior quarterback Nelson Gravitt scrambled away from pressure and tossed a pass to an open Jordan Boone in the end zone, but the pass was dropped.
Warrior Coach T.J. Hamilton told his players after the game that he takes the blame for the loss because it was his choice to go for the touchdown instead of kicking a field goal.
"I feel like if we punch it in right there we take their heart out of it," he said.
The Indians took possession and called 10-straight running plays, eating most of the third quarter in the process, before failing to complete a long pass on third down and punting the ball back to Gordon Central.
The Warriors’ next possession carried over into the fourth quarter, when they took the lead thanks to a 30-yard touchdown pass from Gravitt to receiver Bryson Fowler. The extra point gave the home team a 10-6 lead.
But that lead was short lived as the Indians fed their running back with multiple carries and marched down the field for a TD of their own. Chattooga fumbled the two-point conversion attempt but managed to fall on the ball in the end zone, reclaiming the lead at 14-10.
Gordon Central had possession and was driving when the game was delayed again due to weather.
When the teams took the field after the long break, the Warriors started fast with an 11-yard slant across the middle from Gravitt to Fowler, but then skidded to a halt with a run for a loss and a quarterback scramble that resulted in a fumble out of bounds that set up a third and 34. An incomplete and a punt followed.
Chattooga was able to run out the clock from there.
Hamilton praised his players and their effort after the game, saying they deserved to win and he felt like he took that from them.
Gordon Central will travel to take on the Dade County Wolverines (0-5, 0-2 region) next Friday at 7:30 p.m.