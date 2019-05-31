While Gordon Central High School annually hosts a color run, they don’t do just it for fun, but to give back to a local charity. This year, they donated to a charity in honor of prior school secretary.
On April 30, the high school hosted the annual Skills USA color run, and a few students helped spearhead the event. Cameron West, Carlee Brock and Taylor Sellers, Gordon Central students, helped plan, organize and facilitate the event at the end of April.
“As the students prepared to choose a local charity, one name kept coming to mind,” said Heidi Weaver, who helped with the planning process. “That name was of a very special lady here at Gordon Central, whom we all hold close to our hearts. This past winter, we lost our beloved school secretary Dena Hobby.”
In January, Hobby died after serving Gordon County Schools for 22 years. Hobby was a key supporter of the We Belong Project, so students decided to donate the funds raised from the color run to the charity in her memory.
April and Fredo Reyes, who helped found the organization, were presented with a $1,500 check shortly after the color run, which will help them provide resources and host events for children with special needs in the Gordon County community.
Weaver wanted to thank Frosty Kreme, Nina Brumlow, Hales Construction, Brian Wilson Construction, Ingles and Good Lion for sponsoring the Skills USA Color Run.
“We also cannot forget the love and generosity of the Gordon County community, teachers, administrators, clubs and organizations that helped to make this year’s event special and memorable,” Weaver said.