The Gordon Central Warriors scored their first win of the season — and Coach T.J. Hamilton’s first win with the team — in dominating fashion on Friday night in Trenton.
The Warriors’ 48-7 win over the Dade County Wolverines saw touchdowns through the air, on the ground and from the defense, and the home team’s only score of the game came after a Warrior muffed punt set Dade up with a short field.
“I can’t even put it into words,” Hamilton said after the game. “Our kids did great. We executed like nobody’s business tonight. I’m so proud on them.”
The Warriors (1-5, 1-2 in region) got started early when senior Nelson Gravitt picked off a Dade (0-6, 0-3 in region) pass and ran nearly into the end zone. A penalty brought the run back, but Gordon Central kept the ball and Gravitt ran in the touchdown on the very next play.
The Warrior defense held the Wolverines to a three and out on the next procession, and then the offense took advantage, with junior Jordan Boone breaking off a nearly 50-yard run that paved the way for a 35-yard touchdown pass from Gravitt to junior Peyton Parker.
Two possessions later, following the muffed punt that set up Dade County’s only score to make it 14-7, Gravitt tossed another touchdown pass to Parker, this time from 55 yards out.
From that point, the route was on.
Boone scored next with a long interception return just before halftime, making the score 28-7.
Gordon Central drove the field quickly to start the third quarter, with senior John Rainwater punching in a one-yard touchdown.
The Dade County punter saw the fourth down snap sail over this head on the next possession, and the Warriors recovered only four yards away from the end zone. Gravitt ran that in for the next score, and a blocked extra point attempt made the score 41-7.
Junior David Lindsay ran in the final touchdown of the game late in the third quarter, setting up the final score of 48-7.
A running clock in the fourth quarter helped end the game quickly.
“We just talked about finishing, finishing, finishing, and it finally came together for us. Our offensive staff had a great game plan. They took advantage,” said Hamilton. “Our kids finished runs, caught passes, just the small things we haven’t been able to do this year. Our kids are going to be excited about it, but this is one of those things where we can’t get complacent about one, so we got to keep going and get the next one, and the next one, and the next one.”
Gordon Central will host the Armuchee Indians next Friday at 7:30 p.m.