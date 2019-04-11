Boys
Gordon Central 10, Rockmart 0
Fresh off of spring break, the Gordon Central Warriors knocked off the Rockmart Yellow Jackets 10-0 on Tuesday. The win moves the Warriors to 8-4 overall and 6-3 in the region.
“Coming off of a break, everyone’s fresh,” Gordon Central head coach Matt Wiley said. “I knew that my guys had to be smart and make every shot count. I was pleased.”
Eight minutes into the match, Owen Morales opens the scoring with a tip-in right in front of the cage as the Warriors take a 1-0 lead.
From there, the Warriors took full advantage of space in the middle of the field as they tacked on four goals before the end of the first half, including a penalty shot. Rockmart fell back constantly on the defensive.
“What I wanted to see was a clean sheet and us move the ball around well,” Wiley said. “I expected them to pass and to put the ball on target.”
The Warriors continued firing on all cylinders in the second half. Angel Rubio recorded his second goal of the game just under two minutes into the second half, scoring from just beyond the left post.
Minutes later, Rubio recorded his third goal of the evening for a natural hat trick, burying the rebound from his own shot.
“Defense played well, but the guys moved the ball very well in space,” Wiley said. “Spreading the ball around was key and I think that time of possession has always been a good thing for us.”
The offensive onslaught came to an early conclusion when Edgar Ramirez tallied with 2:25 remaining in the second half. The win is Gordon Central’s fifth shutout victory of 2019.
The Warriors quickly turn around to face Chattooga at home on Wednesday.
Girls
Gordon Central 6, Rockmart 0
The girls’ match faired similar to the earlier boys’ contest as Gordon Central dominated Rockmart, 6-0. It was the Warriors sixth win of the season and fourth in region competition.
“Our passing was a lot more sharp and crisp,” Lady Warriors head coach Steve Plemons said. “Tonight, everything just clicked. Anytime you get a win is a great win, especially in the region.”
The Lady Warriors jumped on the board early as Emily Salizar placed an arching shot into the left side of the goal 68 seconds into the game.
“We’re a team that’s usually built off of momentum,” Plemons said. “Anytime we score and or we get pressure, we play more aggressive and we continue with that.”
After a Rockmart own goal, Jennifer Franco gets on the scoresheet in the 19th minute with her first goal of the game, extending Gordon Central’s lead to 3-0.
In the second half, Gordon Central’s Cora Stepp took a free kick from just outside the attacking box, placing a stellar shot into the upper left corner of the goal to make it 4-0 in the 52nd minute.
“Cora Stepp … is a phenomenal and unbelievable athlete, not just a soccer player,” Plemons said. “She leaves it all out on the field. Did I think we were going to score, no. But do I expect that from her, yes. She’s got a big foot and can kick it from anywhere.”
Both Salizar and Franco would score their second goals of the day before it was all said and done. Sophie Gaither, Gordon Central’s freshman goalkeeper, made key saves down the stretch to preserve the shutout victory.
“She’s very aggressive,” Plemons said. “She’s been awesome for us all year. Everything that she has done, she has done exactly what I’ve asked her to do. She has gone above and beyond for this team.”
The Lady Warriors have to quickly regroup as they face Chattooga on Wednesday.