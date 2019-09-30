The classes of Gordon Central High School teachers Derrick Broom, Matthew Swanson and Austin Norrell received an Amazon gift card from Pridemore & Cox Orthodontics recently as part of the business's "Back to School - Teacher's Wish List" program.
Assistant Principal Carmen Massengill said the smiles of the faces of the students was what made the donation special for her.
"What I love about teaching can be captured in the smiles of this one photos," Massengill said. "Though I'm an assistant principal at Gordon Central High School, I make it a point to see this class and their smiles each and every day. This group of students, their teachers, and their support staff remind all of us on a daily basis what joy can be found in a school and that no obstacle is too big to overcome. Any gift of school supplies would be used to help this wonderful young men and women continue to work daily on projects and assignments that are preparing them for a world much different than many of us face."