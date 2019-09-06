The Gordon Central High School homecoming parade wound the streets of downtown Calhoun on Thursday.
The school will be celebrating homecoming during Friday night's football game against Gilmer County.
The parade on Thursday featured football players, past homecoming queens, current nominees for the homecoming court, classic cars, football players, the school marching band, community members and more.
There will be a semi-formal homecoming dance at the school gym on Saturday at 7 p.m.
2019 GCHS Homecoming Court nominees
Freshman court: McKaelyn Henry, Emily Wyatt, Savannah Pass (Rep), and Vanessa Macias-Sanchez (Rep)
Sophomore court: Taylen Ingram (Rep), Brisa Martinez (Rep), Brisa Leal, and Hannah Reynolds
Junior court: Kirsten Coats (Rep), Emily Pierce (Rep), Gabby Parish, and Joanna Aparicio
Kings court: Matthew Tomasello, Alfredo Pugeuros, Dylan Keller and Cameron West
Queens Court: Madison Reyes, Jazlyn Perez, Emily Salazar, Rachel West and Sierra Scott