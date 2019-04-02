In a wild, chippy, closely-contested game, the Gordon Central Warriors knocked off the Model Blue Devils, 2-0, in the boy’s match Friday.
“At the end of the day, there’s a lot of history there … [Model’s] a good team up and down the field,” Warriors head coach Matt Wiley said. “They kept their composure. They stayed humble [and] they played smart. It was a testament to them that they were able to go out there with all that … chippiness.”
The Warriors found the scoreboard late in the first half, as Jonny "Tony Rivers" Rivas crushed a shot just inside the right post with about seven minutes remaining in the half.
“He came in fresh ready to play,” Wiley said. “He’s always been reliable. I honestly thought he was going to pass. He made that decision [to shoot] and it was a beautiful shot. That really got things going.”
Gordon Central would quickly add to its lead about two and a half minutes later, when Charley Garcia tallied on a partial breakaway, lifting the ball over Model’s goalie into an open cage. The Warriors maintained a 2-0 lead at halftime.
“I told them we have to help our defenders out [and] don’t overcommit upfield,” Wiley said. “Really, it’s about ball movement for us. They move really well in space, and when they continue to do that, we can be successful.”
While the Warriors’ offense came to life late in the first half, Gordon Central’s goalkeeper, Armando Sanchez, had a show of his own for the full 80 minutes.
Sanchez, a freshman, made multiple saves between the pipes, including a penalty shot with less than nine minutes remaining in the second half.
“Early in the season, he was so new to this coming into high school as a freshman,” Wiley said. “I have three very strong (goal)keepers, but Armando came alive in that first Model game and really got his confidence. I’m proud of him. The clean sheet was all his.”
The victory pushed Gordon Central’s overall record to 5-4, with a 4-2 regional standing.
UPDATE:
Gordon Central has played two games since Friday’s victory over Model. The first game resulted a 3-2 loss to Coosa High School Saturday. The Coosa Eagles currently lead the region with a 8-1 record (10-1 overall).
“I was really impressed with how the guys rallied back after halftime,” Wiley said. "It was an eye-opener for how good we really can be."
The Coosa Eagles have been extremely efficient so far this season with 74 goals for and just three goals against, two of those belonging to Gordon Central.
"We exploited all their weaknesses they have, even though there are very few of them," Wiley said. "[Coosa] is a very tough team to beat. We had to be very precise with everything we did."
The second game featured a Gordon Central 5-2 win over Armuchee on Monday.
“Armuchee's very unpredictable,” Wiley said. "It was a very important game. We had to be smart and efficient with our shots."
Gordon Central has a busy, four-game schedule next week with matches on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, respectively.
"I'm going to use a lot of ... my subs and give my starters some time to rest," Wiley said. "The subs will have to take the share of the responsibility next week."
Lady Warriors fall to Model
The girls’ contest featured Model walking away with a 2-0 win over Gordon Central.
“They tried hard [and] they want to win,” Lady Warriors head coach Steve Plemons said. “Just a few mishaps here and there. If we can get some goal kicks to go our way, we’re right back in the game.”
The game remained scoreless for majority of the first half until the 1:54 mark, when a Model shot clanged off the crossbar and found its way right to #15, who then buried it in the back of the net.
In the second half, the Lady Devils offense broke through again as #15 managed to locate a loose ball in front of the goal and cash in from close range for a 2-0 advantage.
“We’ve just got to make sure we stay in our positions,” Plemons said on adjustments moving forward. “I just kind of make sure our spacing stays the way it needs to, we give a lot more quick passes … and just take as many shots as we possibly can.”
Model never surrendered its lead as solid defense kept the Lady Warriors’ offense at bay, preserving the road shutout. Despite the loss, Gordon Central still has an opportunity to make it to the playoffs.
“As long as they know what’s in front of them … then I believe that’s the encouragement they need,” Plemons said. “They’re hungry for wins. They’re hungry to get better each and every day, so as long as we put those two pieces together, then we’ll be OK.”
UPDATE:
On Monday, the Lady Warriors rebounded with a 1-0 win over Armuchee.
"We played pretty well," Plemons said. "We played hard [and] played physical. We've just got to keep shooting the ball."
The game was scoreless through the first 40 minutes, but Jaky Alvarez found the back of the net during the second half of play en route to the shutout victory.
"I told them it's one game at a time," Plemons said. "If we want to have a shot at the playoffs, ... we've got to do the small things and keep working to get better."
The Lady Warriors are off for the remainder of spring break until next Monday, when they face Rockmart.
"Going into the last stretch ... I just want to make sure we're healthy going in there," Plemons said.