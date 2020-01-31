Pandemonium.
That was the best way to describe the scene at the end of Gordon Central’s 87-59 victory over visiting Dade County on Friday night. The win was not only special for the Warrior faithful because of it being senior night, but also because Gordon Central senior team manager Jessie Walters dressed out with the team and started the game.
Walters scored the first points for either team before being subbed out. Late in the fourth quarter, Walters came back into the game and hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, sending the crowd into a frenzy at the buzzer. Walters' teammates encircled the senior, hugging and celebrating with him.
Warriors head basketball coach Derrick Broom smiled when asked about it after the game and said the plan to have Walter’s dress had been in the works.
“We’ve been planning it for a week, but (Walters) didn’t know about it until halftime of the girls' game,” Broom said.
The special moment capped off a special night and a special performance for the Warriors. The Warriors have had a tough season but ended it in spectacular fashion, as the result did not ever feel in doubt the entire game. After Walters scored the opening basket, Gordon Central fed off the energy from the jubilant crowd and played inspired.
After some back-and-forth action, the Warriors scored 15 unanswered points to end the opening quarter. Clayton Hogue paced Gordon Central in the first quarter with eight of his game-high 24 points. Seven other Warriors also found the scoresheet in the period.
The second quarter saw Gordon Central further extend their lead to 16 at the half as Kade Steward led the home team with seven points. The Warriors then made the comeback impossible for Dade County, as Hogue’s six third-quarter points helped make it a 27-point game. Not to be outdone by his teammate, Steward led the team with seven points in the final quarter.
Coach Broom was more than elated about the big win.
“Well, it’s been a very long time since Gordon Central has won on Senior Night, Broom said. “We were able to share that special moment with the two seniors we had and our manager Jessie Walters. He got to get in the game and make… two baskets, so that was a memory maker there for this game.”
As far as those two seniors, the aforementioned Hogue and Montre Henderson, they both made their mark on the game. Henderson added four points to Hogue’s 24. Broom expressed how proud he was of his two seniors.
“Clayton and Montre - they are special to this team. They work hard. They are great kids with great attitudes.”
With the victory, the Warriors clinched the 7th seed in the region tournament, while Dade finished at the bottom of the region with the 8th seed. Broom highlighted the importance of focusing on the future after such an emotional win.
“It’s not over yet,” Broom said. “We got the region tournament now, and if we play like we did today and put four quarters together, maybe we can get us two games and make it to state.”
Dade County Girls 66, Gordon Central 36
The girls game saw a much different result for the home side. The visiting Dade County Wolverines earned a big 66-36 win over a Warriors’ team that was missing five players. Taylor Gunn led the Warriors with ten points on the night, while Brooke Wilson and Rachel Raley added eight apiece.
Warriors’ head coach Matt Swanson had this to say about the tough loss.
“Tonight was a tough game,” Swanson said. “We had five girls out with the flu. No Mercedes (Coleman) and no Kim (Passley). We were down two starters and down three backups. We did the very best we could, but we were just shorthanded. Dade County shot the lights out. There wasn’t much we could do about it anyway.”
Despite the loss, the Warriors finished with a 16-17 record (9-5 in region) and earned the fourth seed in the upcoming region tournament.