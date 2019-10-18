The Gordon Central Warriors (2-5, 2-3 region) picked up their first home win of the 2019 season, downing the Armuchee Indians 41-7 Friday at Ratner Memorial Stadium. It is head coach T.J. Hamilton’s second win at the helm of the program.
“We came out with guns blazing out of the gate,” Hamilton said. “I think we’re on the right path. We’ve just got to keep that momentum going.”
Dye into the record books
The biggest standout of the evening was Gordon Central’s Issac Dye. Dye entered the Warriors’ record books on Friday night as he now holds the record for the most interceptions in a game with three.
“Not even Dorian Porch could do with (Issac) did tonight,” Hamilton said with a laugh. “(Issac’s) a young man that has battled and battled for four years. He deserves it.”
Dye’s final interception came in the fourth quarter. As he caught the ball, Hamilton threw his hat about 50 feet in the air and ran down the sideline alongside Dye. When finally brought down inside the Armuchee 30, Hamilton embraced the senior as the sideline erupted.
“I don’t even think he got to celebrate before I jumped on him,” Hamilton said. “I was trying to stay out of the referee’s way, but I was tiptoeing down the sideline like I was running back again. For him to do that … I couldn’t be happier.”
Turnovers to touchdowns
Dye was not the only defensive player with a big night. GC’s defense forced seven turnovers, five in the first-half alone. Dye himself forced four turnovers, three being the aforementioned INTs and a fumble recovery.
David Lindsey snagged one interception and recovered a muffed kick return. John Rainwater recorded one fumble recovery.
“We were flying around every time that ball was in the air, we wanted to go after it,” Hamilton said. “Every time we could get a chance to stick our hand in there, punch that ball out on a fumble, we wanted to jump on it I believe they were hungry for those interceptions. They were hungry for the turnovers.”
GC’s offense, after the first offensive series of the game net negative two yards, suddenly caught fire as starting quarterback Nelson Gravitt threw three touchdown passes in the first half. Peyton Parker became a favorite target of Gravitt’s, hauling in TD passes of 29 and 44 yards, the latter a screen pass which made it 20-0 GC with 1:48 remaining in the first quarter.
“The first drive (we) didn’t get going,” Gravitt said. “Made a few adjustments, the line got after it again (and) we’re right back on the field. A shoutout goes to my o-line. Without them, 30-something points ain’t on the board.”
Gordon Central would score 27 first-quarter points and take a 27-7 halftime lead. It would hold up as the Warriors tacked on 14 points in the final quarter. The Warriors scored 34 points off of Armuchee turnovers.
“Offense got it rolling,” Gravitt said. “Offensive line doing work week in (and) week out. Excellent job. Couldn’t ask for much better. We’ve got our chins up (and) we’ve got our spirits high.”
Up Next
The Warriors make the short journey to Floyd County to battle the Model Blue Devils on Friday, Oct. 25. Kickoff at Model High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.