Resurfacing the track at Sonoraville High School is on the top of the list of athletic facilities needs for Gordon County Schools, while also carrying the biggest price tag of the projects with cost estimates.
Gordon County Board of Education members were updated on the priority lists of athletic facility projects moving forward during its monthly meeting earlier this week.
The cost estimate for resurfacing the track, which is in certain need, at Sonoraville High is around $600,000.
“At the best,” board member Charlie Walraven said of the cost estimate.
Director of Facilities Ron Norrell said the track has underwent patching for years and is in “bad shape.”
Due to the condition of the track, the high school is not able to host state track meets, Walraven added.
Another big project on the table for consideration is one which would impact both Gordon Central High and Ashworth Middle. At an estimated cost of $200,000, the project would entail adding bathrooms and a new concession stand to the north end of Ratner Stadium. The new additions would be accessible for those at baseball, softball, football and soccer games for both schools, as well as for track meets.
To have access from all three fields, the current concession stand for visitors would be torn down and the end of the track would be moved to construct the building.
This joint project is on the top of the list for Gordon Central, while the No. 1 item for Ashworth Middle is the construction of a standalone metal building for the cheerleading and wrestling teams. The size of the building was put at 60-by-100 feet, and it was requested for system officials to begin looking into the options available and what the cost would be.
The big future project at Red Bud Middle is to renovate newly-purchased property adjacent to the school for a field house. The goal would be to make the field use compatible for multi-sport use.
Other notable projects include putting in a larger building at the main gate of Ratner Stadium to serve as a new four-window ticket booth, estimated at $30,000, and constructing a raised, joint-use baseball and softball press box behind home plate for each field — this requires moving home bleachers at the baseball field — estimated at $35,000.
Also, another possible project discussed was the construction of baseball dugouts at the Sonoraville Recreation Department, with potentially adding restrooms and locker rooms. Norrell provided a cost range from $40,000 to $70,000, but added that could substantially increase depending on the work connected to digging out concrete and potentially running into service lines.
“We really need to prioritize across the board,” said Director of Finance Mendy Goble, especially as the school system transitions from a busy summer of projects and determines its next focus for ESPLOST — education special purpose, local option sales tax — funds.
In giving an update on instruction, board member Nan Barnette commended the work of instructional leaders in securing more than $2 million in funding through the L4GA — Literacy for Learning, Living and Leading in Georgia — grant. The grant covers literacy initiatives from birth to 12th grade.
For action items, the board approved a revised transportation agreement with Murray County Schools concerning the busing of students to the Georgia School for the Deaf in Cave Spring. Gordon County Schools will now provide transportation for up to three Murray County students five days a week to GSD.
Superintendent Susan Remillard explained the school system will now receive a flat rate of $16,000 — previously it received $3,500 for providing transportation two days a week. Currently there is only one Murray County student taken by the bus with Gordon County students to GSD, she said.
The board also approved a $29,596.36 purchase of a Ford F-150 XL Super Cab for the maintenance department. A service agreement with Advance Care Pediatrics was also approved, to utilize their nursing staff in caring for students with special needs throughout the school day.