Gordon County Director of Finance Mendy Goble led the Board of Education in their annual budget work session on Thursday, discussing district staff and faculty salaries, raises and potential projects for the next academic year.
According to Goble, the main updates for next year’s budget include raises for both certified and classified employees. Following teachers’ raises approved by Gov. Brian Kemp and district-appointed raises, each certified teacher and administrator in Gordon County Schools will be receiving a raise of $3,210 this year.
Classified staff – including bus drivers, secretaries, custodians, paraprofessionals, cafeteria staff and uncertified instructors – will receive a 3 percent raise.
During the work session, Goble said the proposed budget includes one gifted teacher stationed at each elementary school, as currently gifted teachers alternate between schools. The state also required the district to increase their input into the Teachers Retirement System from 20.9 percent of each employee’s salary to 21.14 percent.
As far as potential projects, Goble said there have been a few requests to increase security at school entrances, new furniture items and basic maintenance objects. Security at the schools will be aided by the $30,000 that Kemp allocated to each public school, which will total to $330,000 for Gordon County Schools.
While Goble said enrollment in the district’ eleven schools has been down, she doesn’t foresee any staffing cuts being necessary.
No official decisions were made at the work session, as the tentative 2019-2020 budget will be up for approval at the board meeting on May 13, and the official budget will be up for adoption at the June 10 board meeting, according to Goble. The director said the budget is still adaptable by the board, should they need to alter anything prior to approving the tentative plan.
In addition, Board Chairman Charlie Walraven announced on Thursday the board has developed an email account where parents and members of the public can email the district to ask questions and make suggestions regarding the superintendent search.
“This is our effort to involve the community in the search process,” Board Member Eddie Hall said.
The email address, superintendentsearch@gcbe.org, has been provided to receive feedback from those interested in the search to replace Superintendent Susan Remillard.
The board also approved a bid for removal and replacement of lighting fixtures in W.L. Swain Elementary School and Ashworth Middle School. The bid was awarded to Synergy Power Solutions, which will charge a total of $199,985 for the entire project and will take place from June 1 until June 28.