Gordon Adult and Pediatric Medical Associates welcomes Darville

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Gordon Hospital, a member of Adventist Health System, is pleased to announce that Candice Darville, MD, has joined Gordon Adult and Pediatric Medical Associates.
Dr. Darville joins Dr. Jason Skiwski, Ashley Howell, FNP, and Dana Stewart, FNP-C, at Gordon Adult and Pediatric Medical Associates, whose staff is trained in both internal medicine and pediatrics, allowing them to treat patients in all stages of life.
Dr. Darville received her Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine and completed her residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at West Virginia University. She is also board-certified in internal medicine and pediatrics. Dr. Darville is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Physicians, and the National Med-Peds Residents’ Association.
For more information or to make an appointment, please call 706.879.5800.
