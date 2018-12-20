What a weekend! Gordon County 4-H, along with sponsor AgGeorgia Farm Credit, hosted 122 exhibitors and 190 head of livestock in four livestock species shows over the three days of Dec. 14-16 in the newly named and expanded AgGeorgia Farm Credit Weekend Spectacular.
On Dec. 14, the AgGeorgia Farm Credit Weekend Spectacular opened with the Beef Heifer Show. Showmanship classes were held for exhibitors in grades 4-12, and 20 exhibitors competed for the title of supreme champion showman.
Beginning with the senior showmen in grades 10-12, Gordon County 4-H’er Brent McDaniel earned the first title of the day. For grades 7-9 showmanship, Kayla LeCroy from Floyd County 4-H was named the winner. The winner of grades 4-6 was Baylor Johnson from Floyd County 4-H, and the selection for supreme champion showman was taken home by McDaniel with LeCroy garnering reserve supreme champion showman.
Following the showmanship classes came breed classes for the heifers with 33 head entered. These classes were separated by birth date of the heifer, and the breed show began with British influenced cattle i.e. Hereford, angus, shorthorn. British grand champion was won by Grace Johns from Gordon County 4-H and Johnson collecting reserve champion.
The British breeds show was followed by continental-influenced cattle i.e. Simmental, Maine-Anjou, Charolais. In the continental division, Johnson earned grand champion honors with McDaniel coming in as reserve champion.
The night ended with the commercial cattle division. Payton Ball of North Murray High FFA won grand champion and Elizabeth Collins of Pickens High FFA was named reserve champion. After the selection of breed division champions, the judge selected a top five overall and those were as follows:
Grand champion overall – Grace Johns, Gordon County 4-H
Reserve champion overall – Baylor Johnson, Floyd County 4-H
Third place overall – Baylor Johnson, Floyd County 4-H
Fourth place overall – Brent McDaniel, Gordon County 4-H
Fifth place overall – Payton Ball, North Murray High FFA
On Dec. 15, the show welcomed 60 market hog exhibitors. The day again started with the showmanship classes based on grade. The winner of each division came back out to compete for title of supreme champion showman.
Those contestants were in grades 11-12: Sexton; grades 9-10, Emma Long, Pickens High FFA; grades 7-8, Tyler Hardmon, Hart Middle FFA; and grades 4-6, Riley Tritt, Pickens Middle FFA. Sexton and Long were chosen as supreme and reserve supreme showman overall, respectively.
Following showmanship, the gilt (female hog) show began. There were 43 gilts shown in a highly competitive gilt show, with Parker Fleming, of Pickens High FFA, taking home the top spot of grand champion overall, followed by Chloe Mays, of Pickens Middle FFA, being reserve champion overall. Matthew Chastain, of Clear Creek Middle FFA, was third overall; Caroline Jenkins, of Floyd County 4-H, was fourth overall; and following closely was Madison Jenkins, of Gilmer High FFA, with fifth overall.
After the selection of the top five gilts, the barrow (male hog) show began. Thirty-four hogs were competing for top spot in the Market Barrow Show. Hardmon won grand champion overall honors; Roberto Romero, of Gordon County 4-H, was selected as reserve champion overall; Hannah Dale, of Gilmer High FFA, was third overall; Brody Leake, of Pickens Middle FFA, earned fourth overall; and Tritt, rounded out the top five barrows as fifth overall.
Newly added to the AgGeorgia Farm Credit Weekend Spectacular was the Breeding Doe and Breeding Ewe Shows, which were both held Dec. 16.
The final day of the weekend started with the Breeding Doe Showmanship in which 23 exhibitors engaged in tough competition for supreme champion showman. Grade classes were broken down into four divisions of three grades each in grades 1-12. Those that won their division and competed for supreme showman title were Kylie Whitworth, of Madison County High FFA; Hunter Petty, of Gordon County 4-H; Carlie Christian, of Franklin County 4-H; and Naomi McPeake, of Oglethorpe County 4-H.
Christian and Whitworth were selected as supreme and reserve supreme showman, respectively. Thirty-nine does were shown in breed classes broken down by weight and having a top five selection following the weight classes.
Deacon Cabe from Franklin County 4-H was selected as the grand champion overall breeding doe; Whitworth had reserve champion; Christian was third overall; and Naomi McPeake, of Oglethorpe County 4-H, had fourth and fifth overall titles.
After the top five does were selected, the breeding ewe show began. Nineteen breeding ewe exhibitors started the intense competition for supreme champion showman in the show. Classes were broken down the same as Does by every three grades.
Both supreme and reserve supreme came out of the grades 10-12 division with Hanna Beth Richardson, of Newton College and Career Academy FFA, and Sexton having those honors. Of the 41 ewes shown in weight classes, the top five selection was as follows: Grand champion, reserve champion, and fifth overall were all exhibited by Mason Sims, of Cherokee County 4-H; third overall was shown by Cabe; and fourth overall went to Richardson.
For more information about livestock shows and the Gordon County 4-H livestock show team, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.