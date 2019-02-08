Eight Gordon County sixth-graders placed in their respective categories at the Cloverleaf Project Achievement event last month.
Red Bud Middle School had six students place in the top three in their respective categories while Ashworth Middle School had two.
The sixth-graders from Red Bud Middle School to place were:
Brianna Alvarez — international – third place
Makena Blalock — human development – first place
Luke Fox — performing arts general – second place
Rachel Harmon — marine and coastal ecology — first place
Jayme Morgan — health — third place
Hailey Stafford — horse — second place
The sixth-graders from Ashworth Middle School to place were:
Daniel Brookshire — engineering and mechanics — first place
Anslee O'Mahony — historic people — first place