Goodwill celebrates National Thrift Shop Day beginning Aug. 17

The non-profit will celebrate with thrifty events
ATLANTA – Goodwill is celebrating National Thrift Shop Day from Aug. 17 - 19 with several planned shopping events. Goodwill of Calhoun, located at 261 Highway 53 in Calhoun will be participating in the event.
“Thrift shoppers know what a great shopping experience Goodwill provides,” says Summer Dunham, director of public relations. “We like to have some fun on National Thrift Shop Day and celebrate our shoppers. If you’ve never shopped Goodwill before, this is a great day to try it out!”
Avid shoppers and newbies alike are invited to Goodwill’s Decatur store (2201 Lawrenceville Highway in Decatur) on Friday, August 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for a thrift-inspired fashion show. Local fashion stylists and influencers wil also be offering free styling sessions.
From Friday, August 17 through Sunday, August 19, shoppers are invited to visit any Goodwill of North Georgia location for flash sales throughout the weekend. Visit www.goodwillng.org/flash for details and locations.
In addition to clothing, Goodwill stores are stocked with items for the home, books, children’s items and sporting equipment. “Goodwill stores offer a bright, modern shopping experience. You’ll be surprised about what you can find” Dunham adds.
About Goodwill
The mission of Goodwill of North Georgia is to put people to work. The nonprofit has provided services in the region for more than 90 years. In fiscal year 2017, Goodwill of North Georgia provided job training and employment services to 52,485 people and helped 24,188 people find jobs or start new businesses. The organization currently operates 60 stores and about 59 attended donation centers. Revenues generated from Goodwill’s retail program help fund job training and placement programs. For more information about Goodwill of North Georgia, visit GoodwillNG.org.