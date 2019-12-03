Students from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) nine-county service area will exit the Dalton Convention Center on Thursday, Dec. 5, armed with the technical training needed to kick start their careers.
The 2019 Fall Commencement Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.
After students, administrators and faculty march into place during processional, the Pledge of Allegiance will be conducted by Susan Bowman, instructor of health information technology at GNTC. Invocation will be led by Troy Peco, instructor and director of automotive technology at GNTC.
Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, will welcome guests and introduce Brandon Neighbors, the 2019 GNTC Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership Winner, as the keynote commencement speaker for the evening.
Neighbors was the director of Youth Ministry at Rock Spring United Methodist Church, 2013-17, and was an Officer in the United States Marine Corps, 2002-10. He also attended the United States Naval Academy and earned a bachelor’s degree in general engineering in 2002. As a U.S. Marine, Neighbors was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in 2009 and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal in 2010.
Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, will recognize High Honor and Honor graduates. A special recognition for graduates that are veterans, Phi Beta Lambda members, SkillsUSA members, Student Government Association members and dual enrollment high school students will also be led by Phillips.
Elizabeth Anderson, vice president of Academic Affairs at GNTC, will present graduates with associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.
Listed are graduates that are participating in the 2019 Fall Commencement Ceremony showing (from left to right) the graduate’s name and program of study. This list does not include students that have graduated, but are not participating in the ceremony, or students that registered for the ceremony after the commencement program was printed:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
Alicia L. Aguirre, Accounting
Lorayna R. Alan, Marketing
Heather Gayle Allen, Adult Echocardiography
Anna Lavonne Anthony, Business Technology
Taylor Arasmith, Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Brianna Armstrong, Radiologic Technology
Emanuel J. Arroyo Flores, Instrumentation and Controls Technician
Rachel Megan Bailey, Radiologic Technology
Guadalupe B. Balbino-Rosillo, Medical Assisting
Bruce Ryan Banks, Construction Management
Megan L. Bauer, Business Management
Christine E. Betty, Health Information Management Technology
Spencer Brody Bolden, Criminal Justice
Savannah Brooke Bone, Medical Assisting
Teresa Hale Botts, Business Technology
Amanda J. Bray, Business Management
Jonathan W. Brooker, Computer Support Specialist
Laura Brown, Early Childhood Care and Education
Taylor E. Bryson, Industrial Systems Technology
Kristie Lynn Campbell, Adult Echocardiography
Hannah C. Cauthen, Vascular
Shanon Bellamy Chance, Accounting
Gretchen F. Chandler, Business Management
Magdaleno Chavez Nunez, Accounting
Sandra M. Clark, Health Information Management Technology
Kasey Laine Cluck, Surgical Technology
Lauren E. Collins, Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Misty B. Collins, Early Childhood Care and Education
Samanatha A. Collins, Business Management
Abiram Contreras, Electronics Technology
Jenifer Cornejo, Accounting
Cassie Crump, Radiologic Technology
Christina Cuevas, Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Kaitlin L. Cunningham, Vascular
Aimee L. Dean, Surgical Technology
Christina Gayle DeSalvo, Surgical Technology
Oseas J. Diego, Business Management
Amber M. Dockery, Radiologic Technology
Autumn N. Donaldson, Medical Assisting
Kaytlynn I. Dondanville, Radiologic Technology
Cornelia O. Egede, Health Information Management Technology
Christopher L. Elrod, Industrial Systems Technology
Michael N. Embola, Instrumentation and Controls Technician
Jennifer LeighAnn Floyd, Business Technology
Sedric V. Floyd , Culinary Arts
Kira Fox, Radiologic Technology
Ashley Renee' Franklin, Early Childhood Care and Education
Michael S. Goodwin, Computer Support Specialist
Randall Alan Goodwin, Paramedicine
Brittany Nichol Graham, Criminal Justice
Zackary Graham, Automotive Technology
Laurie Green, Networking Specialist
Trisha Lynn Gribble, Health Information Management Technology
Jaweah L. Hamilton, Early Childhood Care and Education
Niki Nicole Hammock, Business Technology
Kirstin N. Harris, Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Heather L. Hawkins, Medical Assisting
Brenton J. Hill, Surgical Technology
Lara D. Holmes, Accounting
Steven Andrew Howington, Business Management
Morgan A. Hughes, Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Wanda Denise Hulsey, Business Technology
Cierra Jachimiak, Business Management
Thaley S. Jackson, Criminal Justice
Cindy Jacobo, Criminal Justice
Jose J. Jacobo, Industrial Systems Technology
Elizabeth Kaitlin Jager, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Haley V. Johnson, Radiologic Technology
Kacidie Megan Jones, Vascular
Zackary C. Jones, Business Management
Melanie Kellogg, Early Childhood Care and Education
Leslie E. Kendrick, Health Information Management Technology
Daniel L. King, Precision Machining and Manufacturing
Susan Denese Kirby, Business Management
Kayla M. Lambert, Adult Echocardiography
Hannah Elizabeth Larson, Medical Assisting
William Zackary Leath, Instrumentation and Controls Technician
Emily J. Lolchoki, Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Christian Jordan Lopez, Criminal Justice
Gabriel Lopez, Construction Management
Maria S. Lopez , Early Childhood Care and Education
Edwin Josue Luna, Industrial Systems Technology
Samuel Maldonado, Instrumentation and Controls Technician
Laura Ann Milardo, Vascular
Samantha N. Miller, Business Management
James Leroy Miner, Vascular
Marisela Minjarez, Business Management
Nancy Judith Miranda, Automotive Technology
Kevin Elliott Moreau, Adult Echocardiography
Jose J. Moreno, Industrial Systems Technology
Leslie Mote, Adult Echocardiography
Antavia Ragine Moten, Early Childhood Care and Education
Keetra L. Murphy, Surgical Technology
Jessica Nabors, Accounting
Priscilla A. Neelley, Business Management
Angel Nicholson, Accounting
Bennett E. Niedrach, Vascular
Jessica S. Norman, Adult Echocardiography
Gonzalo Nunez Jr., Electronics Technology
Erica Michelle Owens, Early Childhood Care and Education
Jason Loredo Paez, Construction Management
Joel Paez, Construction Management
Mitchell C. Parker, Drafting Technology
Morgan Pass, Medical Assisting
Samantha Patrick, Radiologic Technology
Lacy R. Paul, Business Technology
Eric Perez, Drafting Technology
Angela Traci Perkins, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Dewayne H. Perkins, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Amber Phillips, Early Childhood Care and Education
Leticia Pineda, Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Ricky Austin Pope, Instrumentation and Controls Technician
David J. Powers, Vascular
Sarah Price, Medical Assisting
Guadalupe A. Ramirez, Industrial Systems Technology
Sarah G. Redding, Business Technology
Shawn Reeves, Industrial Systems Technology
Ana Reluzco, Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Erika Reyes Nunez, Accounting
Kristen Carolyn Ridley, Medical Assisting
Wendy L. Robbins, Business Management
Toni Ashley Rogers, Early Childhood Care and Education
Jimmy Ruiz, Accounting
Destiny J. Runyan, Surgical Technology
Hali R. Sangphim, Accounting
Angel Seabolt, Surgical Technology
Arturo Segura, Precision Machining and Manufacturing
Nicholas T. Shelow, Radiologic Technology
Alton Simon, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Hannah Grace Smith, Medical Assisting
Kaylee L. Smith, Medical Assisting
George A. Soto, Construction Management
Lucretia Claudette Stalling, Business Management
Misty Leigh Stiles, Business Management
Georgia L. Summey, Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Pamela T. Tallent, Social Work Assistant
Kristy Lynn Tate, Business Technology
Margaret Taylor, Social Work Assistant
Hunter J. Thomason, Surgical Technology
Abigail Angeles Trejo, Radiologic Technology
Amalia Trejo, Accounting
Amber Paige Trollinger, Business Management
Kaylee A. Tucker, Radiologic Technology
Andres Viscarras, Industrial Systems Technology
Lindsay K. Webb, Business Management
Douglas Glen Williams, Electronics Technology
Elizabeth Victoria Zeller, Business Technology
Diploma
Francisco Andrade, Air Conditioning Technology
Natalie M. Andrews, Culinary Arts
Emma Appiah, Practical Nursing
Martha Isabel Avila, Practical Nursing
Austin Lowell Banks, Instrumentation and Controls Technician
Katie Renee Bearden, EMS Professions
Jana Scott Birdseye, Lactation Consultant
Mary E. Bullard, Business Technology
Yoselen Carranza Camacho, Medical Assisting
Jasmine A. Cooke, Early Childhood Care and Education
Jessica D. Cooper, Cosmetology
Estrellita Cruz Cornejo, Medical Assisting
Beverly Davis, Health Information Management Coding
Nahomy S. Diaz Villanueva, Cosmetology
Lori D. Dotson, Lactation Consultant
Kimberly Dawn Evans, Lactation Consultant
Jessica E. Fincher, Medical Assisting
Vanessa Garcia, Medical Assisting
Keysa N. Garrett, Medical Assisting
Christy Romans Germany-Davis, Business Technology
Faith G. Gichaara, Practical Nursing
MaKenzie Keonna Golder, Surgical Technology
Velvie N. Groves, Cosmetology
Christopher Lee Guffey, Air Conditioning Technology
Kala Nicole Gunter, Surgical Technology
Marisela Guzman Reyes, EMS Professions
Nancy Eileen Habif, Lactation Consultant
Teresa Flowers Hall, Medical Assisting
Amber N. Harrison, Business Technology
Lisa Hix, Early Childhood Care and Education
Christopher C. Holloway, Electrical Systems Technology
Michael Ivester, Electrical Systems Technology
Teresa D. Keef, Business Healthcare Technology
Brooke Elizabeth Kerns, Surgical Technology
Heath T. Kilgore, Air Conditioning Technology
Tara Yvonne Langston, Medical Assisting
Christy Lynn Leatherwood, Computer Support Specialist
Celest Latrece Lee, Medical Assisting
Deidra Long, Business Technology
Karina Stefany Lopez Valle, Medical Assisting
Katrina J. Martin, Lactation Consultant
Kyara Lashay Massey, Practical Nursing
Precious Markee Mathis, Medical Assisting
Amy M. McKinnie, Early Childhood Care and Education
Zachary McLemore, Air Conditioning Technology
Megan D. Mitchell, Practical Nursing
Santos Mondragon DeLeon, Industrial Systems Technology
George News, Air Conditioning Technology
Alaina Suzanne Nicholson, Cosmetology
Hali Dale Patterson, Cosmetology
Jasmine D. Poindexter, Practical Nursing
River Pruett, Surgical Technology
Andrea Henderson Quinn, Medical Assisting
Moises Ramirez Sanchez, Auto Collision Repair
Abbie Kristen Rasure, Cosmetology
Bella K. Resendiz Munoz, Medical Assisting
Laura Reyes Nunez, Cosmetology
Nathan Daniel Rittweger, CNC Technology
Rigoberto Ruiz, Auto Collision Repair
Bianca D. Sanchez, Medical Assisting
Stephen Seals, EMS Professions
Federico Sebastian-Pascual, Electrical Systems Technology
Ebony Latoya Smith, Cosmetology
Lacey Cheyenne Smith, Medical Assisting
Ginger Renee Sparks, Cosmetology
Cassie Stalvey, Cosmetology
Leona E. Steelman, Business Technology
William C. Stiles, Electrical Systems Technology
Destiny Nikole Thomas, Practical Nursing
Shelly L. Upchurch, Business Technology
John C. Valle Galdamez, Automotive Technology
Sheree Vallejo, Medical Assisting
Nicomedes Nathaniel Vera, Welding and Joining Technology
Celine Verdier, Cosmetology
Italia C. Whaley, Business Technology
Melynda Shattuck Wilson, Lactation Consultant
Damisha Shaniece Winters, Medical Assisting
Technical Certificate of Credit
Jordan Casey Adams, Cosmetology for Licensure
Alexis Ashworth, Medical Front Office Assistant
Carlos C. Carter, Commercial Truck Driving
Faith Watson Corkren, Construction Manager
Alexis B. Crawford, Microsoft Word Application Professional
Courtney Davis, Cosmetology for Licensure
Stachia Davis, Medical Front Office Assistant
Evelyn Guadalupe Gonzalez, Health Care Assistant
Emma Lee Hardin, Human Resource Management Specialist
Kayla Ivey Harris, Cosmetology for Licensure
Ashley C. Hawkins, Cosmetology for Licensure
Kimberly Hicks Human, Resource Management Specialist
Yolonda Leola Hollifield, Cosmetology for Licensure
James S. Hudson, Advanced Shielded Metal Arc Welder
Adrea D. Jackson, Medical Front Office Assistant
Kaitlyn Emily Jones, Cosmetology for Licensure
Katherine Kimbrough, Medical Front Office Assistant
Carmen Lopez-Martinez, Cosmetology for Licensure
Rosa Lucas, Cosmetology for Licensure
Breanna Luke, Administrative Support Assistant
Maria D. Mandujano, Cosmetology for Licensure
Tara Leighanna Matthews, Cosmetology for Licensure
Ginger A. McDuffie, Cosmetology for Licensure
Ta'Tianna S. Moore, Medical Front Office Assistant
Karlee Nikol Patterson, Central Sterile Supply Processing Technician
Laura Olivia Patterson, Cosmetology for Licensure
Abigail G. Penny, Healthcare Office Assistant
Noemi Yesenia Poroj, Cosmetology for Licensure
Kelsi D'nae Summerlin, Human Resource Management Specialist
Lindsey H. Tidwell, Medical Coding
Rebecca Vergara, Human Resource Management Specialist
Ailsa Renee Webb, Cosmetology for Licensure
Cordelia Denenge' Wells, Health Care Science