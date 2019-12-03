GNTCSkills Neighbors take Gold Medal

Brandon Neighbors, GNTC’s 2019 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership winner, won the gold medal in the Automotive Service Technology competition at SKillsUSA Georgia. He will be the keynote speaker during the college's 2019 Fall Commencement Ceremony. 

 Contributed

Students from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) nine-county service area will exit the Dalton Convention Center on Thursday, Dec. 5, armed with the technical training needed to kick start their careers.

The 2019 Fall Commencement Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

After students, administrators and faculty march into place during processional, the Pledge of Allegiance will be conducted by Susan Bowman, instructor of health information technology at GNTC. Invocation will be led by Troy Peco, instructor and director of automotive technology at GNTC.

Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, will welcome guests and introduce Brandon Neighbors, the 2019 GNTC Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership Winner, as the keynote commencement speaker for the evening.

Neighbors was the director of Youth Ministry at Rock Spring United Methodist Church, 2013-17, and was an Officer in the United States Marine Corps, 2002-10. He also attended the United States Naval Academy and earned a bachelor’s degree in general engineering in 2002. As a U.S. Marine, Neighbors was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in 2009 and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal in 2010.

Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, will recognize High Honor and Honor graduates. A special recognition for graduates that are veterans, Phi Beta Lambda members, SkillsUSA members, Student Government Association members and dual enrollment high school students will also be led by Phillips.

Elizabeth Anderson, vice president of Academic Affairs at GNTC, will present graduates with associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.

Listed are graduates that are participating in the 2019 Fall Commencement Ceremony showing (from left to right) the graduate’s name and program of study. This list does not include students that have graduated, but are not participating in the ceremony, or students that registered for the ceremony after the commencement program was printed:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Alicia L. Aguirre, Accounting

Lorayna R. Alan, Marketing

Heather Gayle Allen, Adult Echocardiography

Anna Lavonne Anthony, Business Technology

Taylor Arasmith, Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Brianna Armstrong, Radiologic Technology

Emanuel J. Arroyo Flores, Instrumentation and Controls Technician

Rachel Megan Bailey, Radiologic Technology

Guadalupe B. Balbino-Rosillo, Medical Assisting

Bruce Ryan Banks, Construction Management

Megan L. Bauer, Business Management

Christine E. Betty, Health Information Management Technology

Spencer Brody Bolden, Criminal Justice

Savannah Brooke Bone, Medical Assisting

Teresa Hale Botts, Business Technology

Amanda J. Bray, Business Management

Jonathan W. Brooker, Computer Support Specialist

Laura Brown, Early Childhood Care and Education

Taylor E. Bryson, Industrial Systems Technology

Kristie Lynn Campbell, Adult Echocardiography

Hannah C. Cauthen, Vascular

Shanon Bellamy Chance, Accounting

Gretchen F. Chandler, Business Management

Magdaleno Chavez Nunez, Accounting

Sandra M. Clark, Health Information Management Technology

Kasey Laine Cluck, Surgical Technology

Lauren E. Collins, Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Misty B. Collins, Early Childhood Care and Education

Samanatha A. Collins, Business Management

Abiram Contreras, Electronics Technology

Jenifer Cornejo, Accounting

Cassie Crump, Radiologic Technology

Christina Cuevas, Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Kaitlin L. Cunningham, Vascular

Aimee L. Dean, Surgical Technology

Christina Gayle DeSalvo, Surgical Technology

Oseas J. Diego, Business Management

Amber M. Dockery, Radiologic Technology

Autumn N. Donaldson, Medical Assisting

Kaytlynn I. Dondanville, Radiologic Technology

Cornelia O. Egede, Health Information Management Technology

Christopher L. Elrod, Industrial Systems Technology

Michael N. Embola, Instrumentation and Controls Technician

Jennifer LeighAnn Floyd, Business Technology

Sedric V. Floyd , Culinary Arts

Kira Fox, Radiologic Technology

Ashley Renee' Franklin, Early Childhood Care and Education

Michael S. Goodwin, Computer Support Specialist

Randall Alan Goodwin, Paramedicine

Brittany Nichol Graham, Criminal Justice

Zackary Graham, Automotive Technology

Laurie Green, Networking Specialist

Trisha Lynn Gribble, Health Information Management Technology

Jaweah L. Hamilton, Early Childhood Care and Education

Niki Nicole Hammock, Business Technology

Kirstin N. Harris, Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Heather L. Hawkins, Medical Assisting

Brenton J. Hill, Surgical Technology

Lara D. Holmes, Accounting

Steven Andrew Howington, Business Management

Morgan A. Hughes, Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Wanda Denise Hulsey, Business Technology

Cierra Jachimiak, Business Management

Thaley S. Jackson, Criminal Justice

Cindy Jacobo, Criminal Justice

Jose J. Jacobo, Industrial Systems Technology

Elizabeth Kaitlin Jager, Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Haley V. Johnson, Radiologic Technology

Kacidie Megan Jones, Vascular

Zackary C. Jones, Business Management

Melanie Kellogg, Early Childhood Care and Education

Leslie E. Kendrick, Health Information Management Technology

Daniel L. King, Precision Machining and Manufacturing

Susan Denese Kirby, Business Management

Kayla M. Lambert, Adult Echocardiography

Hannah Elizabeth Larson, Medical Assisting

William Zackary Leath, Instrumentation and Controls Technician

Emily J. Lolchoki, Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Christian Jordan Lopez, Criminal Justice

Gabriel Lopez, Construction Management

Maria S. Lopez , Early Childhood Care and Education

Edwin Josue Luna, Industrial Systems Technology

Samuel Maldonado, Instrumentation and Controls Technician

Laura Ann Milardo, Vascular

Samantha N. Miller, Business Management

James Leroy Miner, Vascular

Marisela Minjarez, Business Management

Nancy Judith Miranda, Automotive Technology

Kevin Elliott Moreau, Adult Echocardiography

Jose J. Moreno, Industrial Systems Technology

Leslie Mote, Adult Echocardiography

Antavia Ragine Moten, Early Childhood Care and Education

Keetra L. Murphy, Surgical Technology

Jessica Nabors, Accounting

Priscilla A. Neelley, Business Management

Angel Nicholson, Accounting

Bennett E. Niedrach, Vascular

Jessica S. Norman, Adult Echocardiography

Gonzalo Nunez Jr., Electronics Technology

Erica Michelle Owens, Early Childhood Care and Education

Jason Loredo Paez, Construction Management

Joel Paez, Construction Management

Mitchell C. Parker, Drafting Technology

Morgan Pass, Medical Assisting

Samantha Patrick, Radiologic Technology

Lacy R. Paul, Business Technology

Eric Perez, Drafting Technology

Angela Traci Perkins, Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Dewayne H. Perkins, Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Amber Phillips, Early Childhood Care and Education

Leticia Pineda, Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Ricky Austin Pope, Instrumentation and Controls Technician

David J. Powers, Vascular

Sarah Price, Medical Assisting

Guadalupe A. Ramirez, Industrial Systems Technology

Sarah G. Redding, Business Technology

Shawn Reeves, Industrial Systems Technology

Ana Reluzco, Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Erika Reyes Nunez, Accounting

Kristen Carolyn Ridley, Medical Assisting

Wendy L. Robbins, Business Management

Toni Ashley Rogers, Early Childhood Care and Education

Jimmy Ruiz, Accounting

Destiny J. Runyan, Surgical Technology

Hali R. Sangphim, Accounting

Angel Seabolt, Surgical Technology

Arturo Segura, Precision Machining and Manufacturing

Nicholas T. Shelow, Radiologic Technology

Alton Simon, Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Hannah Grace Smith, Medical Assisting

Kaylee L. Smith, Medical Assisting

George A. Soto, Construction Management

Lucretia Claudette Stalling, Business Management

Misty Leigh Stiles, Business Management

Georgia L. Summey, Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Pamela T. Tallent, Social Work Assistant

Kristy Lynn Tate, Business Technology

Margaret Taylor, Social Work Assistant

Hunter J. Thomason, Surgical Technology

Abigail Angeles Trejo, Radiologic Technology

Amalia Trejo, Accounting

Amber Paige Trollinger, Business Management

Kaylee A. Tucker, Radiologic Technology

Andres Viscarras, Industrial Systems Technology

Lindsay K. Webb, Business Management

Douglas Glen Williams, Electronics Technology

Elizabeth Victoria Zeller, Business Technology

Diploma

Francisco Andrade, Air Conditioning Technology

Natalie M. Andrews, Culinary Arts

Emma Appiah, Practical Nursing

Martha Isabel Avila, Practical Nursing

Austin Lowell Banks, Instrumentation and Controls Technician

Katie Renee Bearden, EMS Professions

Jana Scott Birdseye, Lactation Consultant

Mary E. Bullard, Business Technology

Yoselen Carranza Camacho, Medical Assisting

Jasmine A. Cooke, Early Childhood Care and Education

Jessica D. Cooper, Cosmetology

Estrellita Cruz Cornejo, Medical Assisting

Beverly Davis, Health Information Management Coding

Nahomy S. Diaz Villanueva, Cosmetology

Lori D. Dotson, Lactation Consultant

Kimberly Dawn Evans, Lactation Consultant

Jessica E. Fincher, Medical Assisting

Vanessa Garcia, Medical Assisting

Keysa N. Garrett, Medical Assisting

Christy Romans Germany-Davis, Business Technology

Faith G. Gichaara, Practical Nursing

MaKenzie Keonna Golder, Surgical Technology

Velvie N. Groves, Cosmetology

Christopher Lee Guffey, Air Conditioning Technology

Kala Nicole Gunter, Surgical Technology

Marisela Guzman Reyes, EMS Professions

Nancy Eileen Habif, Lactation Consultant

Teresa Flowers Hall, Medical Assisting

Amber N. Harrison, Business Technology

Lisa Hix, Early Childhood Care and Education

Christopher C. Holloway, Electrical Systems Technology

Michael Ivester, Electrical Systems Technology

Teresa D. Keef, Business Healthcare Technology

Brooke Elizabeth Kerns, Surgical Technology

Heath T. Kilgore, Air Conditioning Technology

Tara Yvonne Langston, Medical Assisting

Christy Lynn Leatherwood, Computer Support Specialist

Celest Latrece Lee, Medical Assisting

Deidra Long, Business Technology

Karina Stefany Lopez Valle, Medical Assisting

Katrina J. Martin, Lactation Consultant

Kyara Lashay Massey, Practical Nursing

Precious Markee Mathis, Medical Assisting

Amy M. McKinnie, Early Childhood Care and Education

Zachary McLemore, Air Conditioning Technology

Megan D. Mitchell, Practical Nursing

Santos Mondragon DeLeon, Industrial Systems Technology

George News, Air Conditioning Technology

Alaina Suzanne Nicholson, Cosmetology

Hali Dale Patterson, Cosmetology

Jasmine D. Poindexter, Practical Nursing

River Pruett, Surgical Technology

Andrea Henderson Quinn, Medical Assisting

Moises Ramirez Sanchez, Auto Collision Repair

Abbie Kristen Rasure, Cosmetology

Bella K. Resendiz Munoz, Medical Assisting

Laura Reyes Nunez, Cosmetology

Nathan Daniel Rittweger, CNC Technology

Rigoberto Ruiz, Auto Collision Repair

Bianca D. Sanchez, Medical Assisting

Stephen Seals, EMS Professions

Federico Sebastian-Pascual, Electrical Systems Technology

Ebony Latoya Smith, Cosmetology

Lacey Cheyenne Smith, Medical Assisting

Ginger Renee Sparks, Cosmetology

Cassie Stalvey, Cosmetology

Leona E. Steelman, Business Technology

William C. Stiles, Electrical Systems Technology

Destiny Nikole Thomas, Practical Nursing

Shelly L. Upchurch, Business Technology

John C. Valle Galdamez, Automotive Technology

Sheree Vallejo, Medical Assisting

Nicomedes Nathaniel Vera, Welding and Joining Technology

Celine Verdier, Cosmetology

Italia C. Whaley, Business Technology

Melynda Shattuck Wilson, Lactation Consultant

Damisha Shaniece Winters, Medical Assisting

Technical Certificate of Credit

Jordan Casey Adams, Cosmetology for Licensure

Alexis Ashworth, Medical Front Office Assistant

Carlos C. Carter, Commercial Truck Driving

Faith Watson Corkren, Construction Manager

Alexis B. Crawford, Microsoft Word Application Professional

Courtney Davis, Cosmetology for Licensure

Stachia Davis, Medical Front Office Assistant

Evelyn Guadalupe Gonzalez, Health Care Assistant

Emma Lee Hardin, Human Resource Management Specialist

Kayla Ivey Harris, Cosmetology for Licensure

Ashley C. Hawkins, Cosmetology for Licensure

Kimberly Hicks Human, Resource Management Specialist

Yolonda Leola Hollifield, Cosmetology for Licensure

James S. Hudson, Advanced Shielded Metal Arc Welder

Adrea D. Jackson, Medical Front Office Assistant

Kaitlyn Emily Jones, Cosmetology for Licensure

Katherine Kimbrough, Medical Front Office Assistant

Carmen Lopez-Martinez, Cosmetology for Licensure

Rosa Lucas, Cosmetology for Licensure

Breanna Luke, Administrative Support Assistant

Maria D. Mandujano, Cosmetology for Licensure

Tara Leighanna Matthews, Cosmetology for Licensure

Ginger A. McDuffie, Cosmetology for Licensure

Ta'Tianna S. Moore, Medical Front Office Assistant

Karlee Nikol Patterson, Central Sterile Supply Processing Technician

Laura Olivia Patterson, Cosmetology for Licensure

Abigail G. Penny, Healthcare Office Assistant

Noemi Yesenia Poroj, Cosmetology for Licensure

Kelsi D'nae Summerlin, Human Resource Management Specialist

Lindsey H. Tidwell, Medical Coding

Rebecca Vergara, Human Resource Management Specialist

Ailsa Renee Webb, Cosmetology for Licensure

Cordelia Denenge' Wells, Health Care Science

