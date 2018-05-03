GNTC's Spring 2018 GED Commencement Ceremony to be held tonight

On Thursday, May 3, Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will hold a GED® commencement ceremony for Adult Education students who have earned their General Educational Development® diplomas.
The ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at the Conference Center on GNTC’s Gordon County Campus in Calhoun.
William Nichols of Calhoun, GNTC’s 2018 EAGLE Delegate, will be the keynote speaker for the evening. EAGLE (Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education) is the first statewide program in the nation that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in Adult Education programs. This student recognition program is designed to create greater awareness of educational opportunities that are available in local communities across the state and to foster greater involvement in lifelong learning pursuits.
Nichols was chosen as one of eight finalists for the State EAGLE Award by the Technical College System of Georgia.
GNTC is an official General Educational Development® Testing Center and a site for computer-based GED® Testing in partnership with Pearson Vue, GED® Testing Services, and the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG). The mission of GNTC’s Adult Education program is to enable every adult learner in the service delivery area to acquire the necessary basic skills to be able to compete successfully in today’s workplace, strengthen family foundations, and exercise full citizenship.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 16,402 people benefited from GNTC's credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,750 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 8,652 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start.