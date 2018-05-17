GNTC’s 2018 Spring Commencement Ceremony held

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students donned their caps and gowns as family and friends gathered at the Forum River Center in Rome for GNTC’s Spring Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, May 10.
The college awarded graduates with associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates during the ceremony, which recognized student’s from GNTC’s nine county service area.
After students, administrators, and faculty marched into place during Processional, the Pledge of Allegiance was conducted by Dick Tanner, director of the Instrumentation and Controls program at GNTC. Invocation was be led by Donny Holmes, director of the Construction Management program at GNTC.
Heidi Popham, executive vice president of GNTC, began the evening’s proceedings by welcoming everyone and congratulating the graduates.
“You are a diverse group of graduates; the youngest of you is 16 and the most mature is 71,” said Popham. “Reaching this goal was the result of a different path taken for each of you and some struggled every semester. However, you’re here tonight having surpassed every hurdle.”
Stephanie Kinman, GNTC’s 2018 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year, was the keynote commencement speaker for the evening. Kinman praised the graduates and said hard work is the most important aspect of success.
“Be proactive, take responsibility and initiative for your life,” said Kinman. “Remember that your future is a product of the choices you make every day.”
Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, recognized High Honor and Honor graduates. A special recognition for graduates that are veterans was also led by Phillips.
There was also a special “participation” recognition for students that were a part of Phi Beta Lambda, SkillsUSA, and the Student Government Association at GNTC.
Elizabeth Anderson, vice president of Academic Affairs at GNTC, presented graduates with associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates.
Listed are graduates that participated in the 2018 Spring Commencement Ceremony showing (from left to right) the graduate’s name and program of study. This list does not include students that have graduated, but did not participate in the ceremony, or students that registered for the ceremony after the commencement program was printed:
Associate of Applied Science
Kelly Marie Adams, Business Management
Yakelin R. Alvarado, Neuromuscular Therapist
Joseph Angeles, Automotive Technology
Viridiana Armstrong, Respiratory Care
Martin Mauricio Arredondo, Business Management
Brittany T. Bailey, Health Information Management Technology
Kassidy F. Barnes, Business Management
Hanna D. Bedwell, Respiratory Care
Carson Danielle Bilbrey, Respiratory Care
Linsey E. Boatwright, Respiratory Care
Dalton Evan Brackett, Construction Management
Charles Burns, Construction Management
James Cargle, Business Management
Derrika C. Carroll, Neuromuscular Therapist
William D. Costlow, Instrumentation and Controls Technician
Gerardo Cruz Fonceca, Industrial Systems Technology
Michaela Davenport, Early Childhood Care and Education
Amber N. Dobson, Health Information Management Technology
Ricardo Dominguez Gaytan, Construction Management
Edward E. Dover, Industrial Systems Technology
Faustino Espinosa Padron, Industrial Systems Technology
Donna Ford, Respiratory Care
Cynthia Baley Fuqua, Paramedicine
Angelica M. Gonzalez, Business Management
Maria S. Gonzalez, Business Management
Betty Jo Grant, Health Information Management Technology
Elisha M. Hall, Computer Support Specialist
Sierra Jade Hartshorn, Health Information Management Technology
Miana Hawkins-Tomkinson, Business Management
Timothy James Hayes, Computer Support Specialist
Christopher Andrew Hooker, Criminal Justice Technology
Alesha RaeAnn Hughes, Business Management
Christopher Hayes Hutchins, Industrial Systems Technology
Sarita Cammon Jackson, Early Childhood Care and Education
William Parker Johnson, Industrial Systems Technology
Lorie Jane Jones, Accounting
Chelsey L. Keasler, Criminal Justice Technology
Misty P. Long, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Emily McKenzie Maddox, Business Technology
Lisbeth Maldonado, Business Management
Chauney Mason, Health Information Management Technology
Christian Garrett McDonald, Computer Support Specialist
Alexander Moody, Computer Support Specialist
Chasta Moss, Respiratory Care
Madison P. Ohlman, Early Childhood Care and Education
Edgardo D. Ortiz, Industrial Systems Technology
MiKayla M. Owens, Computer Support Specialist
Michelle Louise Oxford, Business Technology
Tesslie B. Parker, Surgical Technology
Daniel J. Parrish, Industrial Systems Technology
Cindy Ziomara Pellecer, Criminal Justice Technology
Richard B. Peterson, Industrial Systems Technology
Courtney D. Pittman, Business Management
Lindsay Renee Pope, Neuromuscular Therapist
Adela M. Ramirez, Business Management
Andres A. Ramirez, Construction Management
Bradley Ramirez, Business Management
Christopher D. Reddish, Networking Specialist
Marisela A. Reyes, Health Information Management Technology
Rodrigo Reyes-Cruz, Industrial Systems Technology
Dereck William Roberts, Networking Specialist
Walker T. Rogers, Web Site Design/Development
Tiffany N. Romine, Early Childhood Care and Education
Brandon T. Ross, Construction Management
Juan D. Ruiz, Construction Management
Cassandria Nycole Rutledge, Social Work Assistant
Emily F. Slade, Respiratory Care
Christy J. Smith, Criminal Justice Technology
Jacqueline Michelle Smith, Respiratory Care
Melinda Ann Spires, Criminal Justice Technology
Pepper Kay Stanfield, Business Management
Leslie B. Sullins, Respiratory Care
Amber L. Uptain, Criminal Justice Technology
Andres D. Valencia, Business Management
Rebecca Ann Vass, Health Information Management Technology
Celestia A. Waits, Business Management
Keiyana L. Ware, Respiratory Care
Haley N. White, Respiratory Care
Sheri A. Yapko, Business Technology
Associate of Science in Nursing
Crystal Anderson
Jennifer Armellino
Ashley Bruce
Courtney Cochran
Nicholas A. Cochran
Gabriela Ramirez Diaz
Emily Edgeman
Seth D. Gamblin
Elizabeth Martinez Gomez
Gwendoloin Denise Hannah
Jennifer Carol Henry
Angela Pearle Jeffers
Amber Nicole Johns
Laura Ray Long
Randall C. McDonald
Jennifer LaChristia Parham
Dana Nichole Phy
Diploma
Caris A. Barton, Neuromuscular Therapist
Irma G. Chavez, Business Technology
Rhonda K. Coker, Business Technology
Sierra D. Crew, Neuromuscular Therapist
James L. Daniel, Paramedicine
Stacy Lane Daughtry, Neuromuscular Therapist
Andrew H. Denmon, Paramedicine
Justin Lee Ditlefsen, Electrical Systems Technology
Josie Caroline Forson, Cosmetology
Joshua Cody Godwin, Networking Specialist
Emily K. Hall, Business Technology
Leslie Harris, Networking Specialist
Tony R. Ingram Jr., Air Conditioning Technology
Bronson C. Jones, Air Conditioning Technology
Robert Wade Kimmel, Cosmetology
Leslie Michael Lay, Social Work Assistant
Isaac J. Long, Welding and Joining Technology
Edwin D. Lopez, Computer Support Specialist
Lacey C. Lummus, Welding and Joining Technology
Melvin Mitchell, Electrical Systems Technology
Holly N. Nichols, Neuromuscular Therapist
Dylan James Perry, Welding and Joining Technology
Kimberly D. Riddle, Business Technology
Tiffany Ann Rosales, Criminal Justice Technology
Aiseh Smith, Business Management
Mitchell Sean Towns, Industrial Systems Technology
Justin Kyle Wallace, Welding and Joining Technology
Anna Winnette Wilkins, Cosmetology
Billie Wright, Industrial Systems Technology
David L. Yarbrough, Industrial Systems Technology
Technical Certificate of Credit
Ashland Andrea Adams, Medical Coding
Alexis Brooke Bennett, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
Skylar M. Boyken, Hair Designer
Jessika A. Branam, Phlebotomy Technician
Veronica L. Cameron, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
Peter Carrera, PC Repair and Network Technician
Candy Jean Cason, Human Resource Management Specialist
Madison M. Combs, Medical Front Office Assistant
Emilee Elizabeth Crane, Hair Designer
Kristen Brooke Dobbs, Medical Front Office Assistant
Jenifer Liset Escalante Morales Medical Front Office Assistant
April N. Gray, Phlebotomy Technician
Sarah R. Guffey, Phlebotomy Technician
Kristen Nikole Hernandez, Health Care Science
Alexis L. Jackson, Medical Front Office Assistant
Alexis R. Lewis, Hair Designer
Jessica Grace McElwee, Hair Designer
Leslie A. Meza, Phlebotomy Technician
Antavia Ragine Moten, Child Development Specialist
Mequitta S. Owens, Central Sterile Supply Processing Technician
Evangelina Perez, Medical Front Office Assistant
Lauren A. Pike, Microsoft Excel Application Professional
Brittany S. Poole, Hair Designer
Avery Grace Ramos, Medical Front Office Assistant
Dedra R. Roberson, Medical Front Office Assistant
Toni Ashley Rogers, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
Adriana H. Silva, Health Care Science
Ambar Velazquez, Supervisor/Manager Specialist
Nicole L. Wilkerson, Project SUCCESS Manufacturing Specialist
Ciera Danielle Witcher, Phlebotomy Technician
Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 16,402 people benefited from GNTC's credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,750 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 8,652 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start.