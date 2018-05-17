GNTC’s 2018 Spring Commencement Ceremony held

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students donned their caps and gowns as family and friends gathered at the Forum River Center in Rome for GNTC’s Spring Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, May 10.

The college awarded graduates with associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates during the ceremony, which recognized student’s from GNTC’s nine county service area.

After students, administrators, and faculty marched into place during Processional, the Pledge of Allegiance was conducted by Dick Tanner, director of the Instrumentation and Controls program at GNTC. Invocation was be led by Donny Holmes, director of the Construction Management program at GNTC.

Heidi Popham, executive vice president of GNTC, began the evening’s proceedings by welcoming everyone and congratulating the graduates.

“You are a diverse group of graduates; the youngest of you is 16 and the most mature is 71,” said Popham. “Reaching this goal was the result of a different path taken for each of you and some struggled every semester. However, you’re here tonight having surpassed every hurdle.”

Stephanie Kinman, GNTC’s 2018 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year, was the keynote commencement speaker for the evening. Kinman praised the graduates and said hard work is the most important aspect of success.

“Be proactive, take responsibility and initiative for your life,” said Kinman. “Remember that your future is a product of the choices you make every day.”

Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, recognized High Honor and Honor graduates. A special recognition for graduates that are veterans was also led by Phillips.

There was also a special “participation” recognition for students that were a part of Phi Beta Lambda, SkillsUSA, and the Student Government Association at GNTC.

Elizabeth Anderson, vice president of Academic Affairs at GNTC, presented graduates with associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates.

Listed are graduates that participated in the 2018 Spring Commencement Ceremony showing (from left to right) the graduate’s name and program of study. This list does not include students that have graduated, but did not participate in the ceremony, or students that registered for the ceremony after the commencement program was printed:

Associate of Applied Science

Kelly Marie Adams, Business Management

Yakelin R. Alvarado, Neuromuscular Therapist

Joseph Angeles, Automotive Technology

Viridiana Armstrong, Respiratory Care

Martin Mauricio Arredondo, Business Management

Brittany T. Bailey, Health Information Management Technology

Kassidy F. Barnes, Business Management

Hanna D. Bedwell, Respiratory Care

Carson Danielle Bilbrey, Respiratory Care

Linsey E. Boatwright, Respiratory Care

Dalton Evan Brackett, Construction Management

Charles Burns, Construction Management

James Cargle, Business Management

Derrika C. Carroll, Neuromuscular Therapist

William D. Costlow, Instrumentation and Controls Technician

Gerardo Cruz Fonceca, Industrial Systems Technology

Michaela Davenport, Early Childhood Care and Education

Amber N. Dobson, Health Information Management Technology

Ricardo Dominguez Gaytan, Construction Management

Edward E. Dover, Industrial Systems Technology

Faustino Espinosa Padron, Industrial Systems Technology

Donna Ford, Respiratory Care

Cynthia Baley Fuqua, Paramedicine

Angelica M. Gonzalez, Business Management

Maria S. Gonzalez, Business Management

Betty Jo Grant, Health Information Management Technology

Elisha M. Hall, Computer Support Specialist

Sierra Jade Hartshorn, Health Information Management Technology

Miana Hawkins-Tomkinson, Business Management

Timothy James Hayes, Computer Support Specialist

Christopher Andrew Hooker, Criminal Justice Technology

Alesha RaeAnn Hughes, Business Management

Christopher Hayes Hutchins, Industrial Systems Technology

Sarita Cammon Jackson, Early Childhood Care and Education

William Parker Johnson, Industrial Systems Technology

Lorie Jane Jones, Accounting

Chelsey L. Keasler, Criminal Justice Technology

Misty P. Long, Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Emily McKenzie Maddox, Business Technology

Lisbeth Maldonado, Business Management

Chauney Mason, Health Information Management Technology

Christian Garrett McDonald, Computer Support Specialist

Alexander Moody, Computer Support Specialist

Chasta Moss, Respiratory Care

Madison P. Ohlman, Early Childhood Care and Education

Edgardo D. Ortiz, Industrial Systems Technology

MiKayla M. Owens, Computer Support Specialist

Michelle Louise Oxford, Business Technology

Tesslie B. Parker, Surgical Technology

Daniel J. Parrish, Industrial Systems Technology

Cindy Ziomara Pellecer, Criminal Justice Technology

Richard B. Peterson, Industrial Systems Technology

Courtney D. Pittman, Business Management

Lindsay Renee Pope, Neuromuscular Therapist

Adela M. Ramirez, Business Management

Andres A. Ramirez, Construction Management

Bradley Ramirez, Business Management

Christopher D. Reddish, Networking Specialist

Marisela A. Reyes, Health Information Management Technology

Rodrigo Reyes-Cruz, Industrial Systems Technology

Dereck William Roberts, Networking Specialist

Walker T. Rogers, Web Site Design/Development

Tiffany N. Romine, Early Childhood Care and Education

Brandon T. Ross, Construction Management

Juan D. Ruiz, Construction Management

Cassandria Nycole Rutledge, Social Work Assistant

Emily F. Slade, Respiratory Care

Christy J. Smith, Criminal Justice Technology

Jacqueline Michelle Smith, Respiratory Care

Melinda Ann Spires, Criminal Justice Technology

Pepper Kay Stanfield, Business Management

Leslie B. Sullins, Respiratory Care

Amber L. Uptain, Criminal Justice Technology

Andres D. Valencia, Business Management

Rebecca Ann Vass, Health Information Management Technology

Celestia A. Waits, Business Management

Keiyana L. Ware, Respiratory Care

Haley N. White, Respiratory Care

Sheri A. Yapko, Business Technology

Associate of Science in Nursing

Crystal Anderson

Jennifer Armellino

Ashley Bruce

Courtney Cochran

Nicholas A. Cochran

Gabriela Ramirez Diaz

Emily Edgeman

Seth D. Gamblin

Elizabeth Martinez Gomez

Gwendoloin Denise Hannah

Jennifer Carol Henry

Angela Pearle Jeffers

Amber Nicole Johns

Laura Ray Long

Randall C. McDonald

Jennifer LaChristia Parham

Dana Nichole Phy

Diploma

Caris A. Barton, Neuromuscular Therapist

Irma G. Chavez, Business Technology

Rhonda K. Coker, Business Technology

Sierra D. Crew, Neuromuscular Therapist

James L. Daniel, Paramedicine

Stacy Lane Daughtry, Neuromuscular Therapist

Andrew H. Denmon, Paramedicine

Justin Lee Ditlefsen, Electrical Systems Technology

Josie Caroline Forson, Cosmetology

Joshua Cody Godwin, Networking Specialist

Emily K. Hall, Business Technology

Leslie Harris, Networking Specialist

Tony R. Ingram Jr., Air Conditioning Technology

Bronson C. Jones, Air Conditioning Technology

Robert Wade Kimmel, Cosmetology

Leslie Michael Lay, Social Work Assistant

Isaac J. Long, Welding and Joining Technology

Edwin D. Lopez, Computer Support Specialist

Lacey C. Lummus, Welding and Joining Technology

Melvin Mitchell, Electrical Systems Technology

Holly N. Nichols, Neuromuscular Therapist

Dylan James Perry, Welding and Joining Technology

Kimberly D. Riddle, Business Technology

Tiffany Ann Rosales, Criminal Justice Technology

Aiseh Smith, Business Management

Mitchell Sean Towns, Industrial Systems Technology

Justin Kyle Wallace, Welding and Joining Technology

Anna Winnette Wilkins, Cosmetology

Billie Wright, Industrial Systems Technology

David L. Yarbrough, Industrial Systems Technology

Technical Certificate of Credit

Ashland Andrea Adams, Medical Coding

Alexis Brooke Bennett, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics

Skylar M. Boyken, Hair Designer

Jessika A. Branam, Phlebotomy Technician

Veronica L. Cameron, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics

Peter Carrera, PC Repair and Network Technician

Candy Jean Cason, Human Resource Management Specialist

Madison M. Combs, Medical Front Office Assistant

Emilee Elizabeth Crane, Hair Designer

Kristen Brooke Dobbs, Medical Front Office Assistant

Jenifer Liset Escalante Morales Medical Front Office Assistant

April N. Gray, Phlebotomy Technician

Sarah R. Guffey, Phlebotomy Technician

Kristen Nikole Hernandez, Health Care Science

Alexis L. Jackson, Medical Front Office Assistant

Alexis R. Lewis, Hair Designer

Jessica Grace McElwee, Hair Designer

Leslie A. Meza, Phlebotomy Technician

Antavia Ragine Moten, Child Development Specialist

Mequitta S. Owens, Central Sterile Supply Processing Technician

Evangelina Perez, Medical Front Office Assistant

Lauren A. Pike, Microsoft Excel Application Professional

Brittany S. Poole, Hair Designer

Avery Grace Ramos, Medical Front Office Assistant

Dedra R. Roberson, Medical Front Office Assistant

Toni Ashley Rogers, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics

Adriana H. Silva, Health Care Science

Ambar Velazquez, Supervisor/Manager Specialist

Nicole L. Wilkerson, Project SUCCESS Manufacturing Specialist

Ciera Danielle Witcher, Phlebotomy Technician

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 16,402 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,750 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 8,652 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. The Student Help Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 844-348-7659 or via online chat at https://helpcenter.gntc.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.