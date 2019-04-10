The Southeastern Lactation Consultant Association Board of Directors recently presented Kathy Kerce, director of the Lactation Consultant program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Gordon County campus, with the Friend of SELCA Award.
The award is given to an individual that is working to advance the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners within Georgia and the Southeast through leadership, advocacy, professional development and research.
In order to qualify for the award, an individual must show leadership in the field of lactation. Qualifying contributions to the lactation profession may include publishing peer-review articles, presenting at professional conferences or teaching lactation-related courses.
The IBLCE is the independent international certification body conferring the International Board Certified Lactation Consultant credential.
The Lactation Consultant program is taught at GNTC’s Gordon County campus in Calhoun. Students that complete the Lactation Consultant certificate or diploma program are trained to sit for the International Board of Lactation Examiners Certification to become an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant which is considered the highest certification of a lactation professional.