GNTC’s Culinary Arts Program Offering International Dinners

Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Culinary Arts program is inviting the community to attend special international summer dinners at the Woodley Culinary Arts facility located across from the Floyd County Campus in Rome in late June and early July.
The dinner’s inclusive menu price will range between $18 and $22. The pre-fixed menu for each dinner will include choices of appetizers, soups or salads, entrées, and desserts at a set price.
The Culinary Arts program is only covering the cost of the groceries purchased to prepare the dinners with the set price. Only cash or personal checks will be accepted.
Dinners will be served at three different seating times 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Each seating will be a minimum of 24 patrons and maximum of 30 patrons. All guests should arrive 5-10 minutes before their seating time.
Reservations are required and guests will be seated by the Maître d’ upon arrival. To make reservations, contact Chef Greg Paulson at (706) 295-6880.
Each dinner will be developed, planned, prepared, and supervised by Culinary Arts students. The dinners will be served by tableside service staff and are not buffets.
The dinners will be served on select Tuesday evenings. The following dates and selected cuisine for the upcoming dinners are:
Tuesday, June 26, Spanish Cuisine
Tuesday, July 3, Mediterranean Cuisine
Menus for each dinner will be posted on www.gntc.edu under “Upcoming Events” closer to the service dates.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 16,402 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,750 students, For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. The Student Help Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 844-348-7659 or via online chat at https://helpcenter.gntc.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.