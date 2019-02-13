Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Adult Education program is accepting students for spring classes at its Gordon County campus.
GNTC is also accepting students for the program in Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.
Adults seeking to improve educational skills, earn a GED credential, prepare for college entrance or learn English as a second language are encouraged to enroll in free classes that are open to individuals 16 years old and over.
Interested adults should contact the learning center in their county of residence or contact GNTC’s Adult Education program via email at adulted@gntc.edu. Class times vary by location and morning, afternoon and evening classes are available. Online learning options are also available.
The Adult Learning Centers in Georgia Northwestern’s nine county service area are:
Catoosa County: The Shirley Smith Learning Center, 36 Muscogee Trail, Benton Place, Ringgold, 706-965-6155, ext. 7.
Chattooga County: Chattooga Adult Learning Center, 152 Senior Drive, Summerville, 706-857-0771.
Dade County: Dade Adult Learning Center, Dade County High School, 300 Tradition Lane, Trenton, 706-657-7517, Option 8.
Floyd County: Floyd County Campus Adult Education Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, One Maurice Culberson Drive, Rome, 706-295-6917.
Language and Literacy Center: Rome/Floyd Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, Rome, 706-295-6917.
Gordon County: Gordon County Campus Adult Education Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 1151 Ga. 53 Spur, Calhoun, 706-624-1111.
Murray County: Murray Adult Learning Center, Chatsworth-Murray County Library, 100 N. 3rd. Ave., Chatsworth, 706-272-2909.
Polk County: Polk County Campus Adult Education Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 466 Brock Road, Rockmart, 770-684-7521.
Walker County: Walker County Campus Adult Education, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 265 Bicentennial Trail, P.O. Box 569, Rock Spring, 706-764-3679.
Whitfield County: Whitfield County Adult Education, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 2310 Maddox Chapel Road, Dalton, 706-272-2909.
For more information about GNTC’s Adult Education program, visit the website http://www.gntc.edu/community/adult-literacy-and-ged.