All of the fall 2018 graduates of Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s radiologic technology program achieved a 100 percent pass rate on the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists licensure exam.
“We had a total of 14 students take the ARRT Registry exam and all of those students passed the exam,” said Susan Wheat, the director of the radiologic technology program at GNTC. “The highest score was 97 and the lowest score was 83, so the average score for the class was 88.2.”
According to Wheat, the 414 radiology students in the state who took the licensure exam had an average score of 82.6 percent and a 86 percent exam pass rate.
“So our results are exceptional,” she said.
In addition to each of the 14 graduates of the program passing the exam, they all found jobs in their field after graduation.
“Some of the places that these students have gotten jobs include Floyd Medical Center, Redmond Regional Medical Center, Tanner Medical Center in Carrolton, Cartersville Medical Center and WellStar Kennestone Hospital,” said Wheat.
The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists is the world’s largest organization offering credentials in medical imaging, interventional procedures and radiation therapy.
There were only 35 Radiology schools in the nation that had an average class score better than GNTC, according to Wheat.
Georgia Northwestern’s Radiologic Technology program is accredited by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology. The JRCERT promotes excellence in education and elevates the quality and safety of patient care through the accreditation of educational programs in radiography, radiation therapy, magnetic resonance and medical dosimetry.