Georgia Northwestern Technical College recently announced the students on the president’s list and dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester.
To be eligible for the president’s list, students had to maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students had to maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
Gordon County students who made the president’s list are: William Anderson, Guadalupe Balbino-Rosillo, Abigail Bearden, Derrick Bebout, Haley Bell, Joy Brown, Crystal Bunch, John Bunch, Anna Burton, Richard Buschur, Gaby Cardona Castillo, Jocelyn Cisneros, Pollyanna Darnell, Aimee Dean, Ashton Ensley, Kaden Floyd, Juliana Forney, Morgan Frank, Anna George, Campbell Govignon, Ashley Harcrow, Laura Hasty, Rene Hernandez, Heather Hobgood, Megan Hudson, Skylar Huskins, Alea Johnson, Susan Kirby, Isabellah Knarr, Callie Ledford, Emma Ledford, Marion Long, Katrina Martin, Beyda Martinez, Saul Martinez, Vincent Mauro, Marie McConnell, Karli Medders, Dawson Mills, Urvish Mistry, Maricela Morales, George News, Alaina Nicholson, Juan Palmerin, Tyson Parrott, Steven Price, Josh Pruitt, Jessica Shaw, Savannah Shepherd, Charity Smith, Emily Sorrow, Jorge Soto-Ventura, William Stewart, Zachary Storm, Jake Thomas Touchberry, Betty Ventura, Molly Walker, Gerald Wells and Maia White.
Gordon County students who made the dean’s list are: Austin Allen, Heather Allen, Ying Bao, Ella Bennett, William Bryant, Hannah Erwin, Angel Figueroa, Starrla Gann, Brooklyn Garland, Jose Giraud Seguinot, Rachel Goforth, Dakota Green, Kaitlyn Green, Fernanda Guerrero, Kimberlee Hall, Avery Hamilton, Andrew Haynes, Thaley Jackson, Kendra James, Danying Jiang, Madison Johnson, Victoria Mcdaniels, Kirbi Mincey, Brijeshkumar Mistry, Ariel Mitchell, Joshua Monroe, Osbaldo Ortiz, Erin Paul, Isabell Rincon, Luke Ryan, Jocelyn Sanchez and Laura Sanchez.