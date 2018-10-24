The Georgia Northwestern Technical College Conference Center was bustling with eighth-grade students from both county and city schools on Friday.
Across the room, students were participating in balancing challenges, model demonstrations and virtual reality simulations at booths ran by local professionals who were participating in the 2018 Future Fest.
An annual event, Future Fest is an opportunity for organizations to present young students with local career possibilities in business and industry through interactive demonstrations.
Brandi Hayes, the director of the College and Career Academy for Calhoun City Schools, planned and facilitated the event alongside Leah Braddy, the work-based learning coordinator for Gordon County Schools. Hayes said over the course of the six hours of the event, there were expected to be around 600 eighth-graders.
Students were coming in from Red Bud Middle, Ashworth Middle, and Calhoun Middle as well as some College and Career Academy students from Calhoun and work-based honor students from Gordon County Schools.
“We’re hoping to give them some ideas of some things that are outside of your general doctor, lawyer, police kind of jobs,” Hayes said. “Those are great careers, but we want them to understand that (Gordon County) has a lot of other careers available.”
Companies and organizations such as Fox Systems Inc., Gordon County Fire & Rescue, Gordon EMS, Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries, North Georgia Electric Membership Cooperative, Gordon Hospital and Learning Labs Inc. were just a few of those represented.
“We’re hopefully giving them an opportunity to see new things,” Hayes said, “so as they prepare and choose their classes for high school, maybe this will open their minds about what opportunities there are for the future.”
The 2018 Future Fest was funded by grant funds from the College Access Grant from the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education, which were awarded to the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce for work with both the city and county school systems, Hayes said.