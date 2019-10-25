More than $16,000 was raised to provide funding and financial aid to Georgia Northwestern Technical College students during the annual GNTC Foundation Golf Tournament held recently at Barnsley Resort in Adairsville.
The tournament was sponsored by Bank of LaFayette, Floyd Medical Center, Fox Systems, Georgia Army Reserves National Guard and Mohawk Industries.
Teams that participated included: Bank of LaFayette, Dalton Utilities, Flegal Insurance, Floyd Medical Center, Fox Systems, GAARNG, Goodyear – Calhoun, Mayer Electric, Mohawk Industries, Ringgold Telephone Company, Roper, Silver Comet Furniture, Suhner Manufacturing, Synovus, Team 507 and United Community Bank.
The GNTC Foundation Golf Tournament was divided into two flights and prizes were awarded to three teams in each flight.
1st Flight:
♦ 1st Place – Flegal Insurance Team — Eric Loggins, Alan Joley, Jason Corbin and Mike Miller.
♦ 2nd Place – Silver Comet Furniture Team — Jay LeGrande, Parker Crawford, Mitchelle LeGrande, Charles Pinkard and Bobby Hitchcock.
♦ 3rd Place – Dalton Utilities Team — Brad Tallent, Brian Harrison, Wes Ward and Mark Buckner.
2nd Flight:
♦ 1st Place – Ringgold Telephone Company Team — Tommy Holcombe, Rick Bowen, Skip Alexander and Larry Griffeth.
♦ 2nd Place – Bank of LaFayette Team — Dave Gilbert, Stan Ledbetter, Joe Andrews and Mike Sauceman.
♦ 3rd Place – Goodyear of Calhoun Team — Randy Conley, John Luzzi, Paul Fuqua and Jim Vlasnic.
Paul Fuqua of the Goodyear of Calhoun Team won “Closest to Hole” and Bobby Hitchcock of the Silver Comet Furniture Team won “Longest Drive.”
Mike Ross of the Mohawk Industries Team was the winner of the putting contest.
Hole Sponsors that contributed $200 each included Ace Hardware Lindale; Louis F. Barton; Bank of LaFayette; Bobbye F. Harris Foundation, Inc.; Chick-Fil-A; Coca-Cola; Cox Media (AJC); Dalton Utilities/OptiLink; Dukes Wings and Seafood; El Pueblito; Flegal Insurance; Floyd Medical Center; Fox Systems, Inc.; Georgia Power; GAARNG; Goodyear – Calhoun; Hometown Headlines; JAS Media Placement; Learning Labs; Mayer Electric Company, Inc.; Mohawk Industries; OTR Wheel; Parker Systems; LLC/FiberNet; Pirelli; Prater Ford; Profile Custom Extrusions; Ringgold Telephone Company; Rome News Tribune/Times Journal, Inc.; Rome Braves Professional Baseball; Shelburne Advertising; Silver Comet Furniture; Starr Matthews; Suhner Manufacturing; Taco House; Toles Temple & Wright, Inc.; WLAQ — The Ridge 95.7; United Community Bank; and V3 Magazine.
Additional Support was provided by Ace Hardware Lindale, Allied Frozen Foods, Cherokee Golf & Country Club, City Club Marietta, Coca-Cola, Cox Media (AJC), Five Star Food Services, Georgia Power, Quick Tune & Lube, Greene’s Jewelers, Honeymoon Bakery, LaFayette Golf Course, Mavis Tire Supply, Pirelli, Ringgold Telephone Company, Rome Braves Professional Baseball, Screenvision, SEIDA, Stonebridge Golf Club and United Community Bank.
Proceeds raised from the tournament will be used to provide scholarships and financial assistance to GNTC students on all six campuses. The Foundation also assists with purchasing equipment for programs, providing training for faculty and staff, and providing materials for the library. For additional information about the Foundation, contact Michelle Beatson at 706.802.5850 or via email at mbeatson@gntc.edu.