GNTC Construction Management students lend a hand to Habitat for Humanity

Students in Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Construction Management program volunteered their time and services to help restore a house for Habitat of Humanity in Gordon County this past semester.
According to Donny Holmes, director of GNTC’s Construction Management program, the project was part of a long relationship that is mutually beneficial to Habitat for Humanity, GNTC, and the Gordon County area.
“They contacted us at least 10 years ago and asked if we could help put some vinyl siding on a house,” said Holmes. “After that, here and there, they would contact us to fill in when volunteers from the community were not available.”
Some of the work students did for this project included framing a room, running electrical, hanging drywall, roofing, and replacing a front porch.
“It’s a great learning environment for the students plus they get to help out in the community,” said Holmes. “After the job was over a lot of the students said they enjoyed it and I think being able to use their skills to help out in the community gave them a sense of pride.”
Among the students was Chandler Biagini, a Construction Management student from Dallas. Biagini said that he received a lot of hands-on experience with the project, but the best part was knowing that he helped someone in the community.
“I feel like when I help someone out, I get it back ten-fold down the road,” said Biagini. “It is awesome anytime you can help someone.”
