The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded scholarships to one qualified student at each of the 27 high schools and five college and career academies in the northwest Georgia region.
GNTC faculty, staff, and Foundation Trustees were available at many of the schools to present each scholarship winner with a $250 award to help pay for the expenses of the first year of college.
GNTC employees, on all six campuses, donate to the Foundation and fundraising events are held throughout the year to help raise the resources for these scholarships for students in GNTC’s nine county service area.
The winners of the 2018 GNTC Foundation Scholarships are Octavian Jeffers, Armuchee HS; Hope Bailey, Calhoun HS and Calhoun College and Career Academy; Micayla Terry, Cedartown HS; Jackie Jordan Mosley, Chattooga HS; Lane Hefner, Coahulla Creek HS; Bradley Mikle Agan, Coosa HS; Eric Counts, Dade County HS; Kevin Diaz, Dalton HS; Keilan Shorter, Floyd College and Career Academy; Emily Hunter, Gordon Central HS; Bryson Miller, Gordon County College and Career Academy; Makayla Gifford, Gordon Lee HS; Olivia Reed, Heritage HS; Katelyn Dixon, Lafayette HS; Haleigh Camp, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe HS; John Schreier, Model HS; Dustin Copeland, Murray County HS; Fernando Rojo, Morris Innovative HS; Jordan Lunsford, North Murray HS; Lucy Chairez, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy; Emily Gomez-Rodriguez, Northwest Whitfield HS; Magali Martinez-Jarquin, Pepperell HS; Lauren Renee Caldwell, Phoenix HS; Nicole Wilkerson, Polk County College and Career Academy; Julie Robinson, Ridgeland HS; Joseph Thornton, Ringgold HS; Connor Lindsay Tant, Rockmart HS; Carl Moye, Rome HS; Steven Price, Sonoraville HS; Jacob Pendley, Southeast Whitfield HS; and Jarrett Dakota VanGurp, Trion HS.
“We are honored to be able to offer this scholarship each year to students who plan to continue their education at GNTC,” said Michelle Beatson, GNTC’s Foundation administrator. “Georgia Northwestern’s recruitment services, dual enrollment programs, and guidance counselors at each high school are instrumental in educating students about the importance of obtaining a postsecondary education.”
The Chattooga High School Alumni Scholarship also was presented to seven students at Chattooga High School this year. This scholarship was made possible by an alumni of Chattooga HS and is scheduled to continue every year. The GNTC Foundation awarded the $500 Chattooga Alumni Scholarships to the following Class of 2018 graduates: Eli Abernathy, Morgan Leigh Hamby, Konstance Knox, Leland Ray Trammell, Taylor Williams, Roberto Villagomez III, and Sarah Yarbrough.
The Foundation at GNTC helps fund academic and support programs at the college throughout the year and has helped thousands of students in the northwest Georgia region attend college.
The Foundation Trustees are Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Linda Case, Dade County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Sherrie Patterson, Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Mitch Sanford, Whitfield County; Jay Still, Whitfield County; Scott Tucker, Floyd County; Carolyn Walker, Walker County; Doris White, Walker County; and Jason Winters, Chattooga County.
