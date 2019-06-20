The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded scholarships to one qualified student at each of the 27 high schools and five college and career academies in the northwest Georgia region.
GNTC faculty, staff, board members and Foundation Trustees were available at many of the schools to present each scholarship winner with a $500 award to help pay for the expenses of the first year of college.
Resources for the GNTC High School Graduate Scholarships are raised through GNTC employee donations on all six campuses and through annual fundraising events.
The winners of the 2019 GNTC Foundation Scholarships are Morgan Niederhuth, Armuchee High; Hyson Golden, Calhoun High; Brady Carney, Calhoun College and Career Academy; Harmony Shaw, Cedartown High; Kaitlin Minard, Chattooga High; David Chavez Lara, Coahulla Creek High; Christopher J. Brockman, Coosa High; Robin Drew, Dade County High; Maynor Escobar, Dalton High; Samuel Moland, Floyd County College and Career Academy; Nathaniel Tate, Gordon Central High; Bryan Contreras, Gordon County College and Career Academy; Chanler Hysell, Gordon Lee High; Eric Dumas, Heritage High; Makinsey Cherie Reynolds, LaFayette High; Dylan Matthew Simpson, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High; Kate Danielle Russell, Model High; Leydi Ballesteros, Morris Innovative High; Jasmine McCollumn, Murray County High; Sydney Stanley, North Murray High; Derick Densmore, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy; Priscilla Pimentel, Northwest Whitfield High; Hannah Jackson, Pepperell High; Evelyn Fraire, Phoenix High; Jocelyn Medina, Polk County College and Career; Janet Yepez, Ridgeland High; David Hayes, Ringgold High; Peyton Jones, Rockmart High; Erik Domingo, Rome High; Payton Woodring, Sonoraville, High; Montserrath Cruz, Southeast High; and Bill Ramirez, Trion High.
“We’re honored to support and encourage high school students in our nine-county service area by providing these scholarships to help further their education,” said Michelle Beatson, GNTC foundation administrator. “Georgia Northwestern is a vital foundation to so many of our high school graduates. This scholarship is aimed at assisting students with the cost of education and to help get them on the road to a successful future.”