Glen Templeton did not choose a career in music. It picked him as a small child growing up in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, listening to classic country artists like George Jones and Conway Twitty. Now, after a successful career and performances on stage at the Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry, Templeton is bringing his version of the American dream to downtown Calhoun’s GEM Theater.
“The main thing I’d like to be able to share with other people is the message of the American dream,” Templeton said. “Nothing pays off like hard work. I would like people at my shows to leave and take with them the idea that their dreams can come true through hard work, sacrifice, dedication and loyalty. As a wise man once said, ‘Walk slow and drink a lot of water.’”
Templeton has walked that walk and he’s had some of that water. Getting to this point in his career, he said, wasn’t easy — but it was worth the work and time he put in.
“I love music. It’s something I loved from such an early age and I know I’ll never lose that,” he said. “And that means I’ll be doing this forever. I don’t want to just play big stages, you know? I want to play anywhere, all the time.”
He recalled his first time performing on stage in Coker, Alabama, at Coker Baptist Church as the moment he thought his dream might be able to be a reality.
“I was performing in a Christmas play and Mrs. Dunn, our choir director, said, ‘You know, Glen, you should do something with your voice.’ I was a young man then and still in youth group at the church. Mrs. Dunn was really instrumental to that group and to me,” Templeton said. “When she spoke, it wasn’t all the time. I knew she meant what she said and I paid attention. There was a piece of me that day that thought, ‘What if?’ I’ve done it now. Isn’t that the American Dream?”
Staying true to his roots
Templeton lives in Nashville with his hound dog Nash these days, but Alabama is never far from his mind. Neither is his faith or his family. They are always at the forefront of what he does, mostly, he said, because of the influence of his grandmother, who he lived with for much of his life.
“I was raised very old fashioned. I learned a lot about loyalty and hard work. I spent many days chopping wood and toting water,” Templeton said. “But my Memaw was an amazing woman. She knew Jesus, and that’s about all. She didn’t know anything else, and she didn’t care to know anything else. She knew him, and that’s all she wanted to know. That’s how I grew up. She’d always say, ‘Stay close.’ Stay close to Jesus.”
His Memaw, he said, was “an old school, old soul,” and raised him up the same way. It’s one of the main reasons he chose to pursue country music over other styles. The other reason was his father, Dwight Templeton, who he said was his first big musical inspiration.
“My dad was in the music scene when he came back from Vietnam. Like any kid at a young age, he was a major figure in my life,” Templeton said. “Music was very rewarding for him, which meant it became rewarding for me.”
The two bonded over classic country music favorites like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Conway Twitty and Waylon Jennings. Other favorites included Kitty Wells and Loretta Lynn.
“I can’t say I have one particular favorite artist. I grew up listening to so many types of music and I’ve been inspired by so many different veins of music. I was just born country,” Templeton said. “It’s me. It’s what I knew I could bring to the table and share with people authentically.”
Living the life
Though Templeton had already been playing bars and venues in Nashville and Dallas for years at the time, he believes being selected to portray Conway Twitty in a musical rendition of the artist’s life was what really took his career to the next level.
He had just returned from a six-month gig leading a house band at Cowboy’s Dance Hall in Dallas when he ran into his friend and songwriter Jerrod Niemann, who had just written a song for Jeff Bates. He was asked to come in and demo the song.
“Without a doubt, I went in and recorded it. They said they thought it was something special and, as it turned out, one of the background singers on that demo was Joni Twitty, who is Conway Twitty’s daughter,” Templeton said. “She let me know they were putting together a musical and asked me to come give an audition. I went.”
A week later, while visiting family in Alabama, he received a call from the producer letting him know he’d been selected for the role out of 20,000 hopefuls.
“I feel really blessed to have gotten that part. It was a huge catalyst for my musical success,” Templeton said. “I learned a lot about putting shows together and also about working with massive groups of people. I learned how to conduct myself in a massive group. It’s important that you carry all that with you in any phase of life in anything you do, but for me this one happened to be in the role of Conway Twitty.”
Even more surreal than portraying a legendary artist like Conway Twitty, he said, was performing on stage with George Jones as a singer in his own right. It is the one moment in his musical career that he thinks no other can unseat.
“I’m so grateful to have shared the stage with George. He was so iconic in my household as a kid. To be able to stand on stage and share it with him and sing ‘Rocking Chair,’ with George Jones ... that was probably the pinnacle of my career,” he said. “You can have all the song success and crowds going wild, you can sing for 10,000 people, but nothing tops that. I don’t think I’ll ever have an experience that would match that moment.”
Some moments, like standing on stage at the Grand Ole Opry and performing at the Ryman, have come close.
“When they built the new Opry house, they took a center circle where all the stars and proceeding greats stood at the old Ryman and cut it out to have it put in at the new Opry house. I’ve stood on that circle twice,” he said. “I’ve sang where Hank Williams sang, where Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard sang, where Buck Owens sang. All the greats have been there on that circle. Those moments are a real big part of a musical career.”
Performing in dive bars and local honky-tonks is also a special experience for Templeton. Those shows enable him to have more of a personal, one-on-one connection with a crowd, which he loves because it allows him to share more of himself.
“It’s a man and his guitar. It’s a whole lot more intimate of a setting,” he said. “I get to share the story of who I am, where I come from, and what inspires my music. I hope people leave those shows, and really every show, feeling like they know me. That’s what I try to do.”
It is what he hopes to do at the GEM.
Audience members can expect a blended show featuring some of Templeton’s original songs, like “Ball Cap” and “Let Her Go,” classic country hits and today’s top country tunes.
“I believe the way to keep classic country music alive is to do what is valuable to people today, which is today’s country, and then also be able to look back at where music has come from based off the roots of my raising,” Templeton said. “A friend of mine, James Stroud, told me once, ‘Sometimes you want to sing songs for you, but it ain’t always about singing for yourself. Sometimes it’s about singing for other people.’ That’s what I think about when I pick my songs. I want there to be something for everybody.”
Glen Templeton will take the stage at the GEM Theater on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org. He will be releasing newly recorded original music later this summer and early next summer. For more information, visit www.glen-templeton.com.